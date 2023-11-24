Accumulating snow likely this weekend in Kansas City area. Here’s when, how much to expect

Snow is looking more likely for parts of the Kansas City area, but depending on where you live will determine how much snow you will see, according to the National Weather Service.

Although Friday and Saturday morning are expected to remain dry, cold air is moving into the area which will keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

Rain and a wintry mix of rain and snow is expected to move into the area Saturday afternoon, gradually transitioning to all snow after sunset north and west of the Kansas City area. For some areas south of Interstate 70, the rain is expected to remain a mix of rain and snow, the weather service said.

Areas north of Kansas City will likely see more snow. A swath of 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely from northeastern Kansas through St. Joseph and north of U.S. 36 highway into north-central Missouri., according to the weather service. Some areas could see as much as 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals in Kansas City, where more rain and snow mix is expected, remain uncertain. The mix of precipitation is expected to greatly affect snowfall totals, the weather service said.

“For those in the KC Metro, it’s looking likely a tale of the haves and have nots when it comes to accumulating snow,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Between a trace and 1 inch of snow is likely, with the heavier amounts falling in Kansas City’s Northland.

The winter-like conditions are expected to impact post-Thanksgiving travel in parts of the area, as slick roads are possible along with reduced visibility.

Travelers heading west into central Kansas on Saturday should be aware of winter storm watches in effect for most of the day. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

The watches were issued for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Riley, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Cloud, Clay, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Lyon counties.

The storm system is expected to move out quickly, leaving behind sunny but cold conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, tumbling into the teens overnight.

Temperatures Monday morning will be frigid, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, and will climb to just a few degrees above freezing during the day. Typically this time of year in Kansas City, temperatures range from a low of 29 degrees to a high of 49 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound slightly, climbing back into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.