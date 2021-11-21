Accusations and insults shine light on conflict between neighboring police departments

Matt Byrne, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·14 min read

Nov. 21—Long-simmering tensions between two neighboring police departments in York County came to a head this summer when a routine police patrol by officers of one town down the private road of the neighboring town's police chief led to name-calling and insults by the chief.

The hostile reception given to Berwick police officers by South Berwick Police Chief Dana Lajoie and his son, Jamie Lajoie, outside Dana Lajoie's Berwick home, did not surprise Berwick police, who had encountered it before.

But the Lajoies' animosity toward Berwick police now threatens the two departments' ability to cooperate day to day.

The towns have a contract to help each other on emergency calls, but Berwick police leaders are trying to minimize all other contact with South Berwick officers.

South Berwick Police Chief Dana Lajoie berated and insulted officers of the Berwick Police Department after they drove down his private lane one night in July. Warning: The video above contains explicit language.

Berwick officers will no longer respond to non-emergency calls for assistance in South Berwick, or use the South Berwick station to administer breath tests for suspected drunken drivers, said Berwick Capt. Jerry Locke.

"They know not to call us for non-emergency stuff," Locke said. "When (the South Berwick chief) tells you that the entire department is a bunch of liars, that's not something we want to get involved in, or get involved in any of our cases."

Disputes between neighboring police departments are rare. Officers tend to show one another solidarity and support. But in small towns, where people have shared histories that go way back, grudges can fester and blur the separation between the personal and the professional.

----

The latest conflict between the Lajoies and Berwick police began when two Berwick police officers briefly turned down Dana Lajoie's Fairway Lane in Berwick late on July 20, a weeknight. Nearly everyone on the private road is related to Lajoie, and Jamie Lajoie lives on property adjoining his father's.

The Lajoies, upset that a marked cruiser drove beyond their "No Trespassing" sign before leaving the area, called dispatchers and requested that the Berwick officers come back to explain themselves.

When the officers returned, the Lajoies demanded to know why they had trespassed. Berwick police officer Nicholas Higgins explained that he was training a new officer on the town's geography.

Unsatisfied by that explanation, the Lajoies repeatedly insulted Higgins and called Berwick police liars, their behavior captured on police video.

In the footage, obtained by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram through a Freedom of Access Act request, Lajoie, South Berwick's chief of police for 35 years, slurs his speech as he demands answers. Locke, the Berwick police captain, told the newspaper he believes alcohol was involved.

Over about 20 minutes, Dana Lajoie and his son, himself a former police officer of more than a dozen years, disparage both the Berwick police department as a whole and Higgins personally.

Dana Lajoie introduces himself to reserve patrolman Brian Guay, the new trainee, but warns Guay about his colleagues. "I've had enough with their lying," he tells Guay. "Understand you're working for a dishonest group of people."

The Lajoies request a supervisor, and when Berwick police Sgt. Jeff Pilkington arrives and Higgins and Guay drive off, Lajoie resumes his attacks on Higgins.

"The guy that's on his second or third wife? That can't tell the truth, and tries to screw anybody around him? (Expletive) him," Dana Lajoie tells Pilkington. "And I hope your recorder's working."

"He's a piece of (expletive)!" both Lajoies say at the same time.

When Pilkington attempts to defuse the situation and tells the Lajoies that he did not know they didn't want cruisers on the road and that Berwick police will not drive down it in the future, they are not satisfied.

"That's not how that works!" Jamie Lajoie shouts.

"Then what do you want, chief?" asks Pilkington, his voice rising with exasperation.

"I want respect!" says Dana Lajoie.

----

Sgt. Jeff Pilkington was called to the scene, where the Lajoies continued to insist that police had trespassed and to demand the Berwick Police Department's respect. Warning: The above video contains explicit language.

Respect is at the heart of the Lajoies' very personal beef with Berwick police. So is their insistence that many members of the Berwick force are untrustworthy, a serious accusation for a chief to make against an entire department in a profession that hinges on credibility.

The Lajoies have made it clear they feel personally disrespected and distrusted by Berwick police, and they seem to want Berwick police to know how that feels.

Jamie Lajoie said he began to sour on the Berwick police when he applied to work for them nearly a decade ago but felt he was not given a fair shake.

Jamie, 35, had been an officer for four years in Kennebunk when he resigned in 2011 in the face of a misconduct investigation. Lajoie declined to discuss the nature of the allegations against him, and the records are confidential by law.

Lajoie then applied to work in Berwick. But the Town of Kennebunk refused to release to Berwick police details of the investigation that preceded his resignation, according to Lajoie and a copy of a letter from Kennebunk he provided. Lajoie said he offered to take a polygraph test and help Berwick with its background check "110 percent," but Berwick police ended the hiring process, and he soon found work as an officer in nearby Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

"It wasn't even 'Hire me,'" Lajoie said of what he wanted from Berwick. "It was 'Give me a fair shot like everyone else.'"

Lajoie cites examples of people on the Berwick force he says were given the fair shot he wasn't — and, in his opinion, should not have been hired at all. Higgins is one of them.

Higgins and Lajoie used to work together in Kennebunk and were close, Higgins as a lieutenant and Lajoie as an officer. Higgins resigned in 2010 when he had an affair with a subordinate officer against town ordinance, according to 2013 court testimony by the Kennebunk police chief. Berwick hired him in 2014, a few years after Lajoie was turned away.

Lajoie also claims that Berwick Police Chief Timothy Towne once inexplicably tried to get him fired from his police job in New Hampshire for meeting up one night to talk with Higgins, then a Berwick officer. Locke said that someone complained about seeing Higgins, on duty and outside of his jurisdiction, talking with Lajoie at the South Berwick Water District. He asked the Rollinsford chief if there was a legitimate reason for them to meet.

"The answer was 'no,'" Locke said, and no further action was requested.

Jamie Lajoie is especially aggrieved by a 2019 incident when Berwick police came to his home, responding to a 911 call. He claims they entered his house illegally, lied about it in a police report and refused to correct the record when he complained.

On the evening of July 26, 2019, Lajoie was arguing with his girlfriend, Nicole Doherty. In the midst of the yelling, Doherty called her mother, who heard the commotion and called 911 for her daughter. Doherty's mother told a dispatcher Lajoie had been drinking and she feared the confrontation would be become physical, according to 911 audio.

Berwick officers Milton Fogg and Jimmie Baccon arrived a few minutes later.

Jamie Lajoie's driveway cuts close to his father's backyard. When the Berwick cruiser pulled up to Jamie Lajoie's home, he and his father were in Dana Lajoie's garage about a 100 yards away, the Lajoies said. Fogg parked, got out of his cruiser and yelled over to them, according to surveillance footage Jamie Lajoie provided.

"Hey, did you guys call?" Fogg says.

Jamie Lajoie's response is unintelligible, but in a recent interview, Lajoie said he called out to Fogg by name and said he owned the home. In the video, Fogg can be seen turning away and walking into the open garage, where he and Baccon would soon talk with Doherty.

Fogg announces himself as he enters and Doherty does not tell him to leave. She later gives him permission to come back inside if he needs to find her again.

Jamie Lajoie said he and Fogg played football together and knew each other from police work. When Fogg entered his home without his permission, he felt disrespected and saw that entry as a trespass and constitutional violation.

A short time later, police recordings capture Baccon talking with the Lajoies.

"It's a very tense situation," Dana Lajoie explains. "They just separated today, so we've been over here. There's been some snide remarks there. There's been no physical contacts. Absolutely none."

The tone is reasonably calm. Then Fogg walks up and Jamie Lajoie asks him why the police came to his house.

"Because we got called to a D.V. ... " Fogg says, shorthand for a domestic violence incident. Both Lajoies react instantly.

Fogg had misspoken. The call was for a domestic disturbance, not a physical fight, according to a recording of the 911 tape and dispatch records. When he tries to correct and explain himself, the Lajoies, speaking as if they are the authorities in charge, talk over him and demand to see information from the call.

Dana Lajoie says the domestic violence call is "now on his record," although there is no allegation of violence and the call was to his son's address. The South Berwick chief demands to know if Fogg had put his name out over the police radio. If his name is attached to any police report mentioning domestic violence, he says, he wants to pursue a criminal charge against the caller for a false report.

"She was reporting a verbal argument that could escalate, so how am I going to get her for false report?" Fogg says. "That's — "

Dana Lajoie interrupts him again.

"I'm telling you I want to do it," he says. "What is it you're not getting, Milton?"

Jamie Lajoie is yelling in the background: "Bull! (expletive)!"

"Give me the report. I want her charged," Dana Lajoie says on video.

Fogg and Baccon left the encounter without taking any action. But over the next three days, Fogg returned to the Lajoie properties four times trying to comply with their wishes to press criminal charges against the 911 caller. The Lajoies said they would not give him statements until the Berwick police provided them with every report, audio recording and video of the encounter — information that they had no right to and that is confidential by law until an investigation is completed. They never gave statements.

Again and again, the Lajoies turn things upside down, acting as if they are the ones in charge of asking the questions, not Fogg.

During one conversation recorded on police video, Jamie Lajoie takes aim at Fogg's policework. He criticizes Fogg for not immediately accepting the word of an ex-cop and a police chief that nothing criminal has occurred. "You don't trust us?" he asks Fogg repeatedly.

He pokes fun at Fogg, a school resource officer who doesn't often work patrol, for not knowing the name of the Lajoies' private road. And he expresses his anger at Fogg for entering his home without his permission.

"How come you didn't come to me as a man to man and ask me what was going on?" Lajoie asked.

"Jamie, I swear to God, I didn't even know this was your house, and I didn't even realize it was you sitting there. I swear to God," Fogg says.

"Milton, do you think I'm going to (expletive) assault a woman?" Lajoie says, to which Fogg replies no.

"Why did you act like I was some piece of (expletive), then?" Lajoie said.

The conversation bounces back and forth from serious to joking. But when Fogg tries to explain how he got confused about the nature of the 911 call and mentions domestic violence, Dana Lajoie interjects, raising an index finger. No, he says. There was no DV.

"I'm attached to it, I'm filing a formal complaint," Dana Lajoie says.

Fogg implores the veteran chief, "You gotta let me finish, bud."

"Don't call me bud, please," says Dana Lajoie. "I'm 40 years as chief. I'm not 'bud.' That's being disrespectful. I'm not being disrespectful to you."

----

When Berwick police showed up on Fairway Lane almost exactly two years after that 911 call, Dana Lajoie told Sgt. Pilkington that the officers' trespass that night was a continuation of a pattern of disrespect and disregard for his family and their property.

Despite multiple requests for an interview, Dana Lajoie would not discuss what happened that night and referred questions to his attorney, who did not return the Press Herald's calls or emails.

In the 911 incident, York County District Attorney Katherine Slattery had declined to press charges against Doherty's mother, according to Berwick police records. Jamie Lajoie said in an interview that the Berwick police had ignored his pleas to investigate his contentions that Fogg had entered his home illegally and that parts of Fogg's report about what happened that day were false.

Berwick police say that although Lajoie alleged an illegal entry, he never filed a complaint.

After the confrontation on Fairway Lane this summer, the Lajoies sought criminal charges against the police for trespassing. Separately, Jamie Lajoie said Pilkington's arm had made contact with his hand and phone as he was recording their interaction.

Towne, Berwick's police chief, forwarded the complaints to the Attorney General's Office, whose chief of investigations determined that there was no grounds to bring criminal charges. Separately, Towne found no grounds to discipline Pilkington for touching Jamie Lajoie.

In an Aug. 11 letter, Towne politely informed Jamie Lajoie of the outcomes and said that Berwick police had been instructed to stay away from Fairway Lane unless called there.

"It is obvious that had we not been on Fairway Lane on the night of July 20, 2021, we would not have caused you concern and encountered the problems that followed," Towne wrote.

Still, the Lajoies did not drop their accusations of broad malfeasance by the Berwick police.

Chiefs of police in Maine have a statutory duty to report possible crimes by officers to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, said its executive director, Rick Desjardins.

Desjardins, after viewing video of the incident this summer, declined to comment on specifics because Dana Lajoie's behavior could still come before the board of trustees, who evaluate alleged police misconduct. But he did say he had never seen anything like it, and praised the Berwick police for remaining professional.

If Dana Lajoie seriously believes Berwick police are liars or engaged in any criminal conduct, he should report them, Desjardins said.

"There are mechanisms to do that," he said.

Since the incident, Towne has clearly stated his reluctance to have his officers cross the town line into South Berwick unless absolutely required.

"I have grievous concerns with our officers providing mutual aid in the town of South Berwick whose chief law enforcement officer has verbalized great disdain for our department," he wrote in a July 22 email to Stephen Eldridge, then the Berwick town manager.

The Berwick police officers' union, shocked by the video, urged the town of Berwick in a letter July 26 to take action against Dana Lajoie and end the mutual aid agreement between the two towns.

"This incident has completely degraded our trust in Chief Lajoie and his ability to effectively work and interact with the members of the Berwick Police Department," the officers wrote to South Berwick interim Town Manager Jennifer Janelle and the town council members.

Town Council President John C. Kareckas said he received the union letter but dismissed taking action against Lajoie.

"There's nothing ... that rises to the level of town council action in this matter," Kareckas said, reaffirming his support for the chief. "There's nothing going on. Our relationships are still sound."

Janelle agreed.

"It's really an issue between Dana Lajoie, a resident of Berwick, and the police department," she said in an interview.

Janelle tried to broker a meeting between the towns at Chief Lajoie's request, suggesting in an Aug. 16 email to the Berwick town manager that a conference could "clear the air." But Eldridge told Towne in an email the same day that participating in such a meeting would validate Lajoie's behavior.

"What's the reason for (Lajoie's) request and what does he expect the outcome may be?" Eldridge wrote back to Janelle, labeling Lajoie's behavior a "South Berwick issue."

Jamie Lajoie, meanwhile, has demanded Berwick town councilors take action against their police department, but they are reluctant to get involved. He says he wants the entire department investigated.

"I get ignored in this town," Jamie Lajoie said. "I've got plenty of documentation to show."

Next year, he said, he plans to run for a seat on the Berwick select board. Maybe then, he suggested, he will finally be heard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio governor signs new congressional district map into law

    Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a map of new congressional districts on Saturday that will be in effect for the next four years, despite objections from Democrats and voting rights groups. DeWine said in a statement that, compared with other proposals from House and Senate lawmakers from both parties, the Senate legislation he signed “makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map." The redistricting measure cleared the state Legislature along party lines with House approval Thursday after a breakneck sprint through both chambers, amid praise from majority Republicans.

  • Here’s How Much the Nissan Ariya Will Cost You

    The Nissan Ariya is on its way here, but not before one major competitor will land in dealerships.

  • UK to probe racial bias in medical devices after COVID toll

    The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the pandemic had highlighted health disparities along race and gender lines. Britain’s statistics office has found that in the first year of the pandemic, up to March 2021, Black and South Asian people in the U.K. had higher death rates than their white compatriots, even after factors like occupation and underlying health conditions were taken into account.

  • Missing Canton woman returns home

    Police say the 25-year-old returned home and is safe.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars predictions: How are NFL reporters picking game vs. San Francisco 49ers?

    Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Is anyone predicting the Jags to get the win?

  • Citizen Potawatomi requiring COVID-19 shots for unvaccinated workers: 'You are a hazard'

    Citizen Potawatomi Chairman John "Rocky" Barrett announced the new policy in a letter to employees Tuesday.

  • Biden confirms plan to replace key allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, potentially setting up his ouster

    The White House said the Biden administration was "troubled" by a former Trump donor DeJoy's potential conflicts of interest and the "job he's doing."

  • Cut Line: Tiger Woods updates trickle in; Talk of the Tour on rewarding top players

    In this week’s edition, Tiger Woods appears to be progressing and Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel dig in for the PGA Tour.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges

    COURT CLERK: "We the jury find the defendant Kyle H... Kyle H. Rittenhouse not guilty."Collapsing to the floor upon hearing the final verdict, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday on all five charges relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle during chaotic racial justice protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.KENOSHA COUNTY JUDGE BRUCE SCHROEDER: "Charges against the defendant on all counts are dismissed with prejudice and he's released from the obligation of his bond."After the verdict, defense attorney Mark Richards said he was relieved and grateful, after the jury determined his client had acted in self-defense. DEFENSE ATTORNEY MARK RICHARDS: "He did not start this and we're thankful, in more ways than one, that the jury finally got to hear the true story."It took the 12-member jury roughly 25 hours over three and half days to find the 18-year-old not guilty on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and shot the arm of Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle during unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after the incident.The teenager's trial has further polarized the country, highlighting gaping divisions in American society around contentious issues related to race, gun rights and the boundaries of self-defense.In a sign of the trial's impact, U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the most closely watched case in the nation.BIDEN: "I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it."Amid a heavy law enforcement presence, several dozen protesters gathered outside the courthouse after the verdict was read, some in support of Rittenhouse and others expressing disappointment. Brandon Lesco said he traveled from Los Angeles, California, to be there.LESCO: "I'm very pleased. It's just. That's what makes me want to be American: to get just verdicts from jurors."Prince Mapp traveled to Kenosha from New York City.MAPP: "I wasn't shocked. I wasn't surprised at all. [FLASH] The judge set the tone."The verdict has been met with outrage by many on the left, who view Rittenhouse as a reckless vigilante who provoked the violent encounters.Many conservatives, who view the 18-year-old as a hero, see the verdict as a validation of the right to bear arms and called the shootings justified.

  • Kamala Harris appeared to contradict Biden, saying Kyle Rittenhouse verdict shows the criminal justice system needs to be more equitable

    President Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but added he felt "angry and concerned" after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.

  • 1959 Murder Of 9-Year-Old Selling Candy, One Of Washington’s Coldest Cases, Finally Solved

    The brutal murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1959 has finally been solved, marking an end to one of Washington state’s oldest cold cases. Candice “Candy” Rogers disappeared while selling Camp Fire Mints — a fundraiser for the Camp Fire Girls, a Girl Scout-like organization — in her Spokane neighborhood on March 6, 1959, according to a press release issued by the Spokane City Police Department. Searchers found boxes of mints strewn along the street; it was the only indication of which direction s

  • Four Black girls charged in anti-Asian subway train attack in Philadelphia

    Four Black teenaged girls in Philadelphia were charged Thursday in an attack on a group of Asian high school students […] The post Four Black girls charged in anti-Asian subway train attack in Philadelphia appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A passenger 'lunged' into his bag and discharged a gun after a TSA officer spotted it via x-ray

    The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport called the incident an "accidental discharge" and emphasized that there was no active shooter.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse verdict violates these 5 standards for claiming self-defense

    The proliferation of “stand your ground” laws complicates the analysis of self-defense involving the duty to retreat.

  • Wisconsin Mustang Driver Runs From The Cops, Gets Surprise Visit

    He found out he’s not above the law…

  • Ahmaud Arbery defendant asks for plea deal, Arbery attorney says

    The request came from attorneys for William "Roddie" Bryan — the man who admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle before filming the fatal shooting.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges In Murder Trial

    Jurors delivered the verdict after several days of deliberations. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, at a protest in Wisconsin last year.

  • 8 Suspects Arrested in Union Square Crime Spree

    Max Darrow reports on the SFPD's effort to increase their presence in Union Square following Friday night's crime spree. (11/20/2021)

  • Black Man Files Lawsuit for Miami Cops Who Arrested Him... For 'Stealing' His Own Car

    I know. That headline is weird, but it’s true. And now the Black man arrested for stealing his own car is suing the city of Miami.

  • Proud Boys Leader Wants Early Release Due to Horrific D.C. Jail Conditions That Has Him Fearing for His Life, But Judge Wants to Know Why His Case Differs from Others

    Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the chairman of The Proud Boys, is asking a judge for an early release from jail. The right-wing extremist has grumbled to […]