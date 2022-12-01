Accused of 2 Tampa murders, Steven Lorenzo says he wants death sentence

TAMPA — Steven Lorenzo, who has for two decades lingered at the center of one of the most notorious and shocking criminal cases in Tampa history, says he wants to plead guilty to two murder charges and accept a death sentence.

In a 16-page handwritten court paper he recently penned and from jail, Lorenzo expressed his wish to withdraw his not guilty pleas to charges that he murdered Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz in December 2003 at his Seminole Heights home.

He says he wants to plead guilty, have a judge sentence him to death and waive his right to appeal his case.

The only explanation he gives is his apparent pessimism about his chances of success in a trial.

In a note to the judge, he wrote: “that regardless of whether or not there would have been a trial ... the end results will prove to be identical. Simply because the defendant has no intention of taking the witness stand under oath or at a trial. Therefore the state’s case against the defendant would have gone unchallenged anyway.”

The unusual request marks a strange and abrupt turn in a long-running case. In a missive he filed a year ago, Lorenzo indicated that he wished to plead no contest to the charges, if prosecutors would agree to a life sentence. He denied killing anyone and called the death penalty “childish” and “ridiculous.” The state declined his plea offer then.

Prosecutors, in a response to Lorenzo’s latest request, wrote that they’re fine with it, as long as Lorenzo’s decision is made “knowingly and intelligently.” The only caveat, wrote Assistant State Attorney Darrell Dirks, is that a judge must still conduct a penalty hearing to evaluate the case’s aggravating and mitigating factors, and any legally required pre-sentence reports.

The matter is likely to be discussed at a routine court hearing Friday morning.

“I don’t trust him,” Galehouse’s mother, Pam Williams, said Thursday when asked about Lorenzo’s request. “He’s pulled so many things. I just don’t trust him. So we will see.”

Lorenzo, 63, was convicted in 2005 in federal court for using GHB, widely known as a date rape drug, to facilitate sexual assaults against several men, including Galehouse and Wachholtz. Prosecutors said that he and another man, Scott Schweickert, fantasized in online chats about drugging and murdering men, then went out and did it.

Galehouse and Wachholtz vanished on back-to-back nights in December 2003 after they each visited a Tampa nightclub.

Schweickert later confessed that the men were taken to Lorenzo’s home, where they were drugged, sexually tortured and ultimately killed. He said they dismembered Galehouse’s body with an electric saw in Lorenzo’s garage and disposed of the body parts in trash bins throughout Tampa. They placed Wachholtz’ body in his Jeep and drove it to a west Hillsborough apartment complex, where it was abandoned.

Lorenzo and Schweickert both went to federal prison for the drug convictions. But it took years for state prosecutors to assemble enough evidence to bring murder charges. Schweickert in 2016 agreed to plead guilty to his role in the crimes and testify against Lorenzo, who was charged soon thereafter.

Lorenzo has refused the assistance of lawyers since he returned to a local jail five years ago from the federal prison where he was serving his 200-year sentence. He has chosen instead to manage his own defense.

He has filed his own court paperwork, which tends to incorporate both typical legal verbiage alongside language commonly associated with the sovereign citizen movement. In numerous routine court hearings, he has made his own arguments and carried his own paperwork while clad in handcuffs and red jail garb.

His case is scheduled for a jury trial to begin in January.

A paper that Lorenzo filed alongside his request to plead guilty states that he also does not intend to present mitigating evidence — a legal term for factors that weigh against the death penalty. He wrote that there are no mitigating circumstances in his case sufficient enough to overcome the aggravating factors — circumstances that qualify capital punishment.

At the same time, Lorenzo wrote, any family members or friends who might testify on his behalf in a penalty trial are older, and have not had contact with him for years.

His family and friends, he wrote, “have grave concerns about having their private lives (and) reputations tarnished” by having to testify in a notorious case.

“The defendant fully understands and will respect and honor their expressed concerns,” he wrote.