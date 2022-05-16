Accused in a 2021 murder, Macon’s latest homicide victim had just bonded out of jail

A Macon man who was shot to death over the weekend had 12 hours earlier been released from jail on bond on charges in a fatal shooting at a dice game here last May.

Damian Devonta Felton Sr. was slain Saturday morning outside a house on Harrold Street, which intersects Jeff Davis Street about half a mile south of the Mercer University campus.

Felton, 27, was jailed last May on felony and malice murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Amond Norwood on May Avenue in the Unionville neighborhood.

Felton’s two co-defendants in Norwood’s slaying have remained in jail since their arrests a year ago this week.

The circumstances of Felton’s death on Saturday were not immediately clear, and it was not known whether investigators have identified a suspect.

His shooting, the county’s 22nd homicide of 2022, was reported at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Felton was released on a $75,000 bond from the Bibb County jail — which lies eight blocks northeast of where he was killed — at 8:40 p.m. Friday, officials said.

According to a motion for bond filed in recent months by Felton’s lawyer, C. Alan Wheeler, Felton’s alleged role in the death of Amond Norwood was based on inconsistent accounts provided to police by a purported eyewitness to Norwood’s shooting.

The motion noted that Felton had been playing dice with Norwood at a house at 1419 May Ave. the evening of May 6, 2021.

The two had a fight that was said to have been broken up by two other men, Margaton Dudley and Jerome Beasley.

Felton, according to the motion, left the scene after that “to get away from Norwood” and never returned.

Investigators have said that Beasley shot Norwood and that Beasley and Dudley and Felton concealed Norwood’s death, hiding his body beneath a pile of mattresses in an illegal dump site along Churchill Street.

Norwood had been wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of his death, which investigators have said helped them track down his alleged killers.