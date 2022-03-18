Accused Anderson man was knocked out at time of 2017 shooting, witness says

Mar. 18—ANDERSON — Two hostile witnesses testified in the attempted murder trial of Deonta Anderson.

The state called Dominique Brisker to testify Thursday in Madison Circuit Court Division 4, where there was an increased security presence.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday. Anderson, 31, is charged with felony attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

When Brisker was sentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun in 2020, he began swearing and overturned several chairs and a table inside the courtroom.

At first, Brisker refused to state his name when asked by Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller.

He was then first questioned by Anderson's attorney, Jimmy McDole.

Brisker testified he was with Anderson on Nov. 1, 2017, at the Quick Stop station at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue, just "hanging out."

He said a person walked up to where they were standing, but Brisker couldn't identify the person.

Brisker testified that there was an argument between Anderson and Malachi Carter, and that Carter struck Anderson several times.

He said Anderson was knocked out and lying on the ground when Brisker heard gunshots. Carter was the target.

Brisker said Anderson didn't have a gun in his possession and couldn't have fired the shots because he was lying on the ground.

During questioning, Miller asked if Brisker remembers telling APD detective Chris Frazier that he wasn't with Anderson at the gas station. Brisker denied saying that to Frazier.

Brisker also denied sending text messages to Anderson, stating messages that Miller showed in court Thursday were from a long time ago.

"Did you ever tell Detective Frazier that Anderson was knocked out?" Miller asked.

Brisker said Anderson was never mentioned during interviews with police, and that Brisker didn't believe it was important to tell police that Anderson was knocked out.

Brisker testified that after the shooting, he rode in a car with Antonio Moore for up to one hour.

Moore was shot in the leg and later went to Community Hospital. No one has been charged with shooting Moore.

Brisker testified that Moore never said he was shot.

Miller asked Brisker if there was anything wrong with the car because the windows were shot out.

"There was nothing wrong with the car," Brisker said.

Anderson's mother, Bianca Johnson, was called to testify but repeatedly said she couldn't recall what took place Nov. 1, 2017.

When asked if she told Anderson to erase any text messages and not have a gun on him, Johnson said she didn't recall that at all.

Anderson was arrested in Michigan 10 days after the shooting.

Detective Norman Rayford testified that he interviewed Carter on the day of the shooting, and he mentioned that Anderson received a gun from another suspect.

In a subsequent interview on Nov. 6, 2017, Carter told Rayford that Carter wasn't going to say who shot at him at the gas station.

"I don't know nothing," Carter could be heard in the recorded statement to Rayford. "I'm not going to court, and I'm not pressing charges.

"I'm not a snitch and never been one," he said. "Please let them people know I'm not telling on them."

