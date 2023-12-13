Accused armored car robber out on early release robs another armored car, feds say

A man accused of robbing an armored car was released after serving 26 years of his 46-year prison sentence in California, federal officials said.

Then Markham David Bond, 60, of Inglewood, was arrested after he was accused of robbing another armored car at gunpoint, according to a Dec. 12 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bond is accused of an August robbery of an armored carrier truck outside a Chase Bank in Los Angeles, according to the criminal complaint.

A Brinks armored truck was parked when one of the employees got out with a duffle bag containing money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Bond then held the driver at gunpoint and said “I got you bro” and “Don’t try nothing,” officials said.

The employee dropped the duffle bag before Bond ordered him to get on the ground, federal officials said.

The employee did as Bond said, and then Bond grabbed the duffle bag containing $145,000 and fled, officials said.

After pulling surveillance video, officers found a car with the Brinks duffle bag inside that matched the footage, officials said.

Bond was arrested Nov. 22, and police found $9,005 stashed inside plastic bags hidden in a mini-refrigerator, officials said.

In 1994, Bond was convicted of armed robbery of an armored carrier and armed bank robbery, according to the criminal complaint. He was on early release after serving 26 years of his 46 year and 10 month prison sentence.

If convicted, Bond faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.

