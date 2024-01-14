Accused arsonist to go to trial

Jan. 14—Allegedly set house on fire while girlfriend was inside

A man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by setting their residence on fire will go to trial next month.

According to court documents, James A. McAlary Jr., 35, South Point, is accused of attempting to cause physical harm to his live-in girlfriend on Nov. 12 by intentionally setting their house on fire while she was inside and then fleeing from the police when they tried to stop his car.

He was indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Dec. 19 and has been charged with first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felony aggravated arson and third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

McAlary's case will be heard on Feb. 5-6 in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andy Ballard.

Other indictments include the following people and their charges:

—Jesse S. Gannon, 46, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

—Christopher A. Adkins, 32, Harts, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Christopher McGee, no address, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

—Jason E. Lewis, 46, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Lanelle A. Linkfield, 33, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Paul J. Abram, 38, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Kelli N. Jenkins, 35, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Brandon K. Porter, 35, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Samuel D. Browning, 38, Pedro, fourth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Robert D. Thacker, 65, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony inducing a panic.

—James R. Chaffins, 76, Grayson, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Johnnie G. McCoy, 72, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Brien J. Finley, 33, South Point, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs with firearm specifications and fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

—Bruce A. Maynard, 59, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

—Jack P. Baugh IV, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

—Marion C. Stiers, 39, Chillicothe, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

—Mary B. Hampton, 44, Prichard, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

—Nancy Lynn Day, 20, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fourth-degree felony arson and fifth-degree felony theft.

—Oscar Cremeans, 51, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fifth-degree felony theft and fourth-degree felony arson.

—Xiao Hong Lin, 35, Brooklyn, New York, fifth-degree felony forgery.

—James William McDowell, 59, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Michael R. Short Jr., 35, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

—Lisa Ann Adams, 25, Delbarton, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

—Ethan C. Arbaugh, 24, Ironton, third-degree felony strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.