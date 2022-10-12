Accused of assault, Kalispell man pleads guilty to drunk driving

Oct. 12—A Kalispell man who allegedly grew violent after relatives confronted him over his drinking pleaded guilty to a felony drunk driving charge late last month.

Donald Douglas Houtonen, 35, entered the guilty plea to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, on Sept. 26 after reaching a deal with prosecutors. In exchange, he saw a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member and a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault dropped.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht set sentencing for Nov. 10 after accepting his plea.

Authorities arrested Houtonen on July 29 after catching him allegedly driving drunk down First Avenue West. At the time, Kalispell Police officers reported smelling the odor of alcohol on him. He also showed signs of impairment, court documents said.

Officers were on the lookout for Houtonen prior to his arrest. Earlier in the day he allegedly assaulted relatives at a Meadow Vista Loop home. The victims told officers they confronted Houtonen after he arrived at the home drunk.

The confrontation turned violent, leading to injuries, court documents said. Houtonen allegedly fled before authorities arrived at the scene.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Houtonen serve 13 months with the Department of Corrections to undergo the state's addiction treatment program, known as WATCh. A three-year suspended sentence will follow his completion of treatment. He will receive credit for time served under the terms of the deal.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.