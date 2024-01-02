Accused attacker challenges woman to shoot him — and she does, Missouri police say

A Missouri woman is facing charges after police say she shot a man in the chest.

The 46-year-old woman from St. Louis is charged with first-degree domestic assault.

The charge stems from an incident between the woman and a man she had been dating for about three months, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The man and woman went to Lake of the Ozarks along with the man’s ex-girlfriend, police said. When the three returned on Jan. 1, the man and woman got into an argument about the way the woman drove and because the man allowed his ex-girlfriend to have a key to an apartment, police said in a news release.

The argument between the two turned physical and the man held the woman down on the bed, authorities said. The woman then threw keys at the man and the man chased her down a stairwell where she went toward an exit door, police said.

The woman tripped and fell, authorities said, and that’s when she grabbed a gun out of her waistband. Police say the man punched the woman and slammed her hand down to try and get the gun from her. Once he got a hold of the gun, he hit the woman again then threw the gun in a grass area, officials said.

Police said the woman got the gun again and backed up toward a vehicle and fired one warning shot into the ground. After a few minutes of arguing, the man “challenged” the woman to shoot him, and she did, police said.

The woman shot the man in the chest and police said she admitted to shooting him out of anger, officials said.

The woman is being held on a $150,000 cash only bond. Officials have not released the man’s condition.

