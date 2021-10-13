Accused auto thief picked up in Colcord

Oct. 13—A man wanted by area law enforcement agencies was picked up in Delaware County by the Colcord Police Department Monday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigators — in conjunction with the Adair County Sheriff's Office, Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service — had been investigating a string of auto thefts.

Two stolen vehicles were discovered in late September in the Goat's Bluff area on the east side of the Illinois River in Cherokee County. CCSO investigator James Morgan then recovered a stolen lawn mower and trailer in the Tulley Hollow area on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 7, Deputy Ryan Patton found a stolen vehicle out of Adair County in the Pumpkin Hollow area near the river. A stolen pickup truck out of the Pumpkin Hollow area was then discovered in the Chewey area of Adair County, by Morgan, Sft. Pete Broderick, Sgt. Ryan Robison and Cpt. Derrick Grant.

After the sheriff's office announced it was looking for Morgan Shaffer, on Saturday, Investigator Morgan found another stolen vehicle from Springfield, Arkansas. Shaffer was finally located on Monday, in Colcord.

He barricaded himself from police for a short time, but officers were able to bring him into custody without further incident. Morgan said that Shaffer, 22, is being held in Delaware County, where he had several warrants for grand larceny.

A hold has also been placed on him in Cherokee County, where he'll be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.