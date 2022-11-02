Accused bank robber arrested after writing demands on his own paycheck, NC cops say

A man is in custody after demanding money from banks via notes written on the back of his paycheck stubs, police in North Carolina said.

The man first visited the Lumbee Guaranty Bank drive-thru in Fairmont on Nov. 1 around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Fairmont Police Department.

The man slipped the bank teller a note demanding money through the drive-thru but drove away before he received any cash, the teller told police in the release. Surveillance footage showed the man driving a gray Toyota with a North Carolina plate.

When investigators examined the note, they found it was written on the back of a paycheck stub with the recipient’s name still visible on the check, according to the release.

“The suspect had attempted to write over the name on the front of the check, however the name was clearly legible,” police said in the release.

Officers searched the name on the pay stub and found that the man had an outstanding warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle — the same type of car and license plate the man was seen driving through the bank drive-thru, according to the release.

But apparently, that wasn’t the man’s only stop, police said. Officers say the man had robbed another bank in Fayetteville using the same method of writing a note on the back of his paycheck.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers spotted a vehicle matching the description in Rowland and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled back to Fairmont and the man was arrested, according to the release.

The man faces a charge of attempted common law robbery in the attempted robbery in Fairmont and charges are pending in connection to the other robbery, police said.

Fairmont is about 50 miles south of Fayetteville.

