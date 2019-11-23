An accused bank robber claims the police broke the law when they used Google location data to track him down. Privacy advocates agree.

Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

An accused bank robber's lawyer and privacy advocates say police overstepped when they requested the use of personal geographical data to track him down and make their arrest.

The 24-year-old man allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint in May and made off with nearly $200,000.

To solve the case, police requested the location data of everyone in a 150-meter radius of the bank within an hour of the robbery. Google complied.

As police narrowed down the suspect, they asked for more specific information, until they finally arrested their primary suspect.

Police used a relatively new and highly controversial tactic known as a " geofence warrant ."

In an interview with Insider, ACLU staff attorney Nathan Wessler worried these blanket geographic searches by police lack accountability and could violate the Fourth Amendment.

When, if ever, should police be able to gather up Google location data to track down a criminal suspect? That's one of the questions being posed by the lawyers of an alleged Virginia bank robber, who claims local police overstepped their bounds and committed privacy violations when they requested data from Google on him and 18 others near the vicinity of the crime. Privacy advocates say the implications of this case reach far beyond the alleged burglar and could affect the rights of millions of Americans using Google products.

The robbery took place this May at a Call Federal Credit Union. Surveillance footage of the robbery obtained by CBS 6 shows the burglar, armed with a handgun, charging into the bank. The Department of Justice alleges that 24-old Okello Chatrie made off with more than $195,000 dollars.

Google provided police with anonymous data of 19 people near the bank

To try and crack the case, Chesterfield police requested the location data of everyone in the vicinity of the bank within an hour of the robbery. Google complied and provided the police with anonymized data on 19 individuals within a 150-meter radius, according to NBC News. Then law enforcement started digging deeper.

Investigators narrowed down their search to nine suspects and asked Google for slightly more specific information. The search was then whittled down even further to four individuals. At this level police requested additional specific data that reportedly included user names, email addresses, and phone numbers.

With all the necessary data, police moved forward with arresting Chatrie on August 13 on charges of forced accompaniment and brandishing a firearm. Chatrie could face life in prison if convicted.

Chatrie's lawyer and privacy advocates object to the police's decision to target a geographic region rather than a given individual. This method of data collection, which has grown in popularity among law enforcement in recent years, is referred to as a "geofence warrant."

In theory, the geofence warrant attempts to take the idea of a physical crime scene and reimagine it for an internet-connected world. But that can lead to situations where innocent bystanders may have their personal information sucked up by police in wholesale ways that wouldn't have happened before the ubiquity of internet-connected smartphones.

"Individuals may be caught up in this search by merely using an Android phone, conducting an Internet search using Google, running a Google application such as Google Maps or YouTube, or even receiving an automatic weather update from an Android service," Chatrie's attorney, Michael Price, wrote in an October motion viewed by the Washington Post.

"Police have access to a completely new capability."

Chatrie's lawyer isn't the only only one with concerns. In an interview with Insider, ACLU staff attorney Nathan Wessler expressed concern over what appears to be a lack of accountability associated with geofence warrants.

"The issue in these cases is that Google is sitting on an incredible volume of user location data," Wessler said. "That information can reveal extraordinarily private details of people's lives. There's a real risk that without proper constraints, these requests will start to resemble the types of things the framers of the Fourth Amendment were so concerned about."