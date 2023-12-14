Accused bank robber forgets to demand money because he’s high, feds say. ‘Give me the’

A man accused of robbing an Ohio bank in April handed the teller a demand note that read “Give me the,” federal officials said.

Richard Hampton, who confessed to robbing a KeyBank in Canton and has been charged with bank robbery, told police that he didn’t write the word “money” after “give me the” because he was high on crack, court documents show.

Hampton’s note also included the word “gun,” according to court records.

The teller handed Hampton $723, including an $80 bundle of cash bound with a tracking device, court records show.

Police used the tracking device to locate Hampton and arrested him on April 20, the same day the event took place, according to court documents.

Hampton told police he met his getaway driver for the first time at a grocery store parking lot right before the robbery, court records show, telling him that he needed to cash a check and would pay him $50 to drive him to and from the bank.

“Police said the vehicle was casually driving away without rush, including stopping at traffic lights,” court records show.

Hampton’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 14.

