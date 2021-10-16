Accused bank robbers in Charlotte tried to switch cars. Police say they saw them.

Three men accused of holding up a Bank of America branch in South End on Friday may have thought they’d fooled police in their getaway attempt.

The trio switched cars, but officers were already at the scene and saw them do it, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Saturday. The robbery call came from the bank’s branch location on Iverson Way, off South Boulevard in Charlotte, just before 10 a.m., CMPD says.

Police say the suspects crashed the car at a dead-end and mulled running across Interstate 77 but stopped.

Charged by CMPD officers were 57-year-old Kendell Alexander and 30-year-old Derrius Fleming, both of Baltimore, Maryland, and 36-year-old Steven McCory.

Shortly after the reported robbery, a CMPD officer spotted the suspects in a car turning into a nearby neighborhood and saw them trying to switch vehicles, according to the release.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, soon crashing at the dead-end of Spruce Street.

The suspects left the car and considered running across the interstate, police said.

The CMPD helicopter, a police K-9 unit and Metro Division officers helped.

Alexander, according to police, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He remained jailed on Saturday on $200,000 bail, jail records show.

Fleming, police records show, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was in the jail Saturday on $175,000 bail.

McCory’s charges and bail amount weren’t available on Saturday.