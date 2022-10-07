Accused bank robbery suspect who says Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town,’ appears in court

At 59 years old, William Sequeira has spent much of his adult life doing time.

But after his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on charges of robbing three Boston banks over the last week, it might be some time before he ever gets his freedom back.

Sequeira was arrested Wednesday afternoon, allegedly caught in the act of robbing the Citizens Bank branch at Berkeley and Boylston Streets in Boston.

In court a prosecutor revealed an undercover Dedham Police Officer tripped up Sequeira.

“He went to the teller, demanding hundreds,” prosecutor Daniel Nucci said in court. “There was already a detective on the scene to intervene and placed Mr. Sequeira under arrest. The reason the detective was there is he is also a suspect in a robbery in Dedham.”

Last year Sequeira appeared on the popular “Caught In Providence” You Tube channel where he bragged about robbing “a hundred banks” and even compared himself to Boston’s Ben Affleck.

“Ever see the movie, The Town?” Sequeira asked Judge Frank Caprio. “That’s me. Watch the movie. Ben Affleck plays me in the movie.”

In the last week, William Sequeira drew the heat big time, allegedly robbing a series of banks in Fall River and Boston.

In some cases, he demanded money and threatened to shoot bank tellers.

On Wednesday, Sequeira was on the move again, traveling from his home in Providence to Boston, unaware that the Joint Violent Crime Task Force was already on his tail.

The Task Force set a trap.

They suspect Sequeira might return to Boylston Street where two banks were hit in the last few days.

They were right.

At about 3pm, as an undercover Dedham Police officer warned the Citizens Bank manager about the possibility that Sequeira might rob the bank, in walked Sequeira wearing a hospital mask and a cap.

The police officer stood behind Seqeira in line, and when he heard Sequeira making his demand, the officer took Sequeira down to the ground.

Video recorded the dramatic moment police took Sequeira into custody.

In Boston Municipal Court, Sequeira briefly arged with his own lawyer as he was arguing for low bail.

“Your honor,” attorney Sam Cheng began, “My client, because of covid, he’s unemployed right now. He used to work for…”

“I’ve got an apartment. I got a job!” Sequeira interrupted.

The attorney placed his hand in front of Sequeira’s face urging him to keep quiet.

In the end, Sequeira looked defeated.

A judge set bail at $50,000.00 and Sequeira was sent back to jail where, it’s likely no one will confuse him with Ben Affleck.

Right now, Sequeira is charged with three Boston bank robberies.

It’s likely he may be charged with a fourth, as well as a recent bank robbery in Fall River.

Federal charges are also likely.

