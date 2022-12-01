Accused Brighton Heights funeral shooter charged with homicide in fatal August shooting

One of the teens charged in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to a fatal shooting in August.

Hezekiah Nixon, 16, is being charged as an adult in the Aug. 7 shooting death of Stephone Drayton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

Drayton died at a local hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Nixon is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

Tylajae Allen, 21; Andrew Johnson, 26; and Andre Allen, 21, were also arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have been charged with shooting six people and a horse in a targeted attack outside the funeral of John Hornezes on Oct. 28.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people injured after shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights

According to the criminal complaint, police matched casings found at the scene of Drayton’s shooting with the gun that Nixon allegedly threw into the Ohio River after the funeral shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting

Nixon is already in the Allegheny County Jail on charges connected to the Brighton Heights shooting, including criminal conspiracy attempted homicide and aggravated assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms violations, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

