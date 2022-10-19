Accused Bronx subway shover has mental health history, but never ‘lashed out’ at people, says relative

A man accused of pushing a subway rider in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx has a history of mental illness, a relative said Wednesday.

Miguel Ramirez, 35, faces attempted murder, attempted assault and reckless endangerment charges after cops said he stalked and then pushed a man in front of a Manhattan-bound No. 6 train on Saturday at the E. 149th St. and Southern Blvd. station in Mott Haven.

The victim, German Sabio, 26, was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated for minor leg injuries after bystanders pulled him back to the platform before the train made contact with him.

Ramirez fled the station, and was arrested a short time later.

His cousin, Jahmel Ragin, 30, said Ramirez has had mental health issues ever since he was a child.

“He had medication but I don’t think he took them,” Ragin said. “I don’t know why he didn’t take the medication, but he’s the only person who can answer that.’

Ragin said his cousin has struggled since childhood.

“He’s been in group homes since he was a kid,” Ragin said. ‘He was living with us, and my grandmother was taking care of him but my grandmother passed away like a year ago.”

Despite all that, Ragin said, the accusations against his cousin are not consistent with his character.

“He hasn’t had a past of just lashing out at people, so this is something new,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the attacker pacing along the platform before Sabio was pushed. Cops said Ramirez followed Sabio across the platform. At one point, he lunged at him but appeared to change his mind, video shows.

As the train pulled into the station and the victim walked off camera, Ramirez pushed him to the tracks from behind, police said.

The subway shoving came less than a day after a 15-year-old was fatally shot during a fight on a subway car in Queens.