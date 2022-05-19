Accused Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron appears in court, indicted in mass shooting

The white man accused of a racist massacre inside a Buffalo supermarket — an assault with a fusillade of gunfire that left 10 dead — appeared in a Buffalo courtroom Thursday morning.

Prosecutors said that the suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, has been indicted, but the felony hearing before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah was adjourned until June 9.

In a brief statement Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, "The defendant continues to remain held without bail. There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the grand jury. As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder in the killings. In New York, first-degree murder — the most serious criminal charge — can be applied with allegations of murders with two or more victims.

Federal prosecutors are also expected to charge the 18-year-old man with hate crimes; Gendron created an online racist diatribe before he traveled to Buffalo Saturday.

The suspect's alleged crimes and his clear racism against Black people have sparked state and nationwide conversations about race; guns; so-called "red flag" laws which are designed to identify mentally unstable people seeking firearms; and a once-fringe theory called the "great replacement theory" that has now slithered into mainstream media and politics.

The theory holds that there is an orchestrated push to "replace" white people and rid them of political or societal influence.

This week Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled proposals to combat domestic terrorism in New York and Attorney General Leticia James announced an investigation into social media channels where the suspect allegedly plotted his assault and communicated with others of similar ideology.

As well, there are questions about whether the state's red flag laws should have prompted scrutiny of the suspect before he bought the semi-automatic rifle used in the assault. The suspect last year made a threat against a high school and also expressed murderous and suicidal ideations.

He underwent a mental health evaluation in June 2021 and was determined not to be dangerous, graduating from Susquehanna Valley High School the same month.

