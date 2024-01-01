Accused burglar hails an Uber as his getaway vehicle, Colorado police say

An accused burglar’s offbeat escape plan involving an unwitting Uber driver went awry, Colorado police reported.

A 911 caller reported seeing an intruder Thursday, Dec. 28, in a Wheat Ridge plumbing shop on security video and a hole in the shop’s fence, police said in a news release.

Responding officers found an Uber driver parked outside waiting to pick up a passenger from the store, police said.

Officers intercepted the accused burglar on his way to his ride-hailing getaway vehicle and arrested him, police said.

He gave a fake name but officers found more than $8,600 in stolen tools in his backpack, police said.

They are recommending theft charges to the district attorney’s office, police said.

“It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene,” police advised.

Wheat Ridge is about 6 miles northwest of Denver.

