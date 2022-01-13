Accused Capitol rioter Baked Alaska jailed for 30 days for macing Arizona bouncer

White supremacist internet personality Baked Alaska, already facing charges for joining in on the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, was sentenced to 30 days jail time on Thursday for pepper-spraying a bouncer at a Scottsdale, Arizona, nightclub last fall.

Prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence for the man, whose real name is Tim Gionet. A local judge opted for a lighter punishment, but still found jail time necessary, saying in court on Thursday, “If that doesn’t convince someone to amend their ways, I’m not sure what else will.”

In court, Gionet’s lawyers minimised the seriousness of the attack, arguing the pepper spray was “washed out with milk,” and that he was already under close watch by authorities given the charges against him in the Capitol insurrection case.

“It’s not an unsupervised thing where he can run around doing whatever he wants,” Gionet’s lawyer said.

The internet streamer, who has previously tweeted about sending Jews to the gas chamber and was part of the notorious 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, will not head to jail just yet. His lawyers plan to appeal the sentencing, and he will likely avoid incarceration for the time being.

Gionet is also facing charges for allegedly defacing a Hannukah display at the Arizona state capitol.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.