The accused Capitol rioter who put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk did an interview with Russian state TV

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Accused Capitol rioter Richard Barnett did an interview with Russian state TV that aired on Sunday.

During the interview, he complained about jail conditions and advocated for the First Amendment.

Barnett was pictured putting his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6 insurrection.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

An accused Capitol rioter who was pictured with his foot on Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6 insurrection did an interview with Russian state TV ahead of a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Richard Barnett appeared on Russian state TV with his attorney Joseph McBride on Sunday. The interview was first reported on by the Daily Beast.

Rossiya-1 special correspondent Valentin Bogdanov FaceTimed Barnett for the segment, and described Barnett as a "colorful" individual and an "American patriot," according to the Daily Beast.

In his interview, Barnett complained of jail conditions during his brief imprisonment and said that he would fight for the First Amendment.

"I exercise my First Amendment rights every hour, every minute, and every day, and I will never stop," he said.

Barnett is facing a number of charges connected to the Capitol riot, including obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and theft of government property.

Read the original article on Business Insider