Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says

Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car.

Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who told them he heard someone breaking into his car.

The victim told officers that the suspect shot at him when he went to investigate. The victim added that he returned fire with his weapon.

According to the victim, the suspect then fled the scene in a black SUV and continued to shoot.

Officers noted that the stray bullets from the gunfire hit the victim’s apartment and several vehicles in the parking lot of the surrounding area.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not identified the suspect involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

