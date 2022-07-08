Accused carjacker dressed as cop wrecks car while fleeing arrest, Louisiana police say

A man faces charges after being accused of impersonating a police officer in a scheme to carjack a driver before crashing the stolen vehicle while fleeing arrest, according to Louisiana authorities.

Alkeyven Ray Ennis, 30, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a movable, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disobeying a red light and driving without a driver’s license on his person, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says it was called to investigate a scene on Metairie Drive Friday, July 8. At the scene, a victim told authorities he pulled over under the impression that he was being stopped by law enforcement after noticing a gray Kia Soul behind him with flashing red and blue lights, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After stopping and getting out of his car, the man, later identified as Ennis, exited the Kia Soul and approached the driver while wearing a police vest and carrying a gun, demanding the victim get into the Kia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver told deputies that when he refused to get into the Kia, Ennis got on a radio, calling for back up. After a second suspect arrived, the two men attacked the driver, hitting him in the head with the gun and zip-tying his hands behind his back, the release says. The victim broke free from the ties and escaped.

The sheriff’s office says that after the victim got away, the suspects stole the driver’s car and fled the scene.

Later Friday, the Baton Rough Police Department identified the gray Kia Soul Ennis was driving earlier, which was also reported as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

After finding the Kia, officers tried to stop the car, but Ennis drove off before slamming into a residence on N. 49th St. Following the wreck, Ennis attempted to run away on foot, but after a short chase, police took the suspect into custody, the sheriff’s office says.



The sheriff’s office did not address the status of the second suspect. McClatchy News has reached out for clarification and is awaiting response.

