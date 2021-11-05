The last person known to have a conflict with Beth before she died was a maintenance man who worked in her apartment building.

Police told The Enquirer that, despite years of attempts to reach that man, he was nowhere to be found – so the newspaper set out to track him down.

In the next two episodes of Accused, The Enquirer presents information about three men who were largely glossed over before Young’s murder trial.

One of those men is Steve Greene, the maintenance man who’d been accused the morning of her death of leaving her apartment door unlocked, angering her so much that she complained to his bosses.

Greene moved away from Oxford a few days after Beth died and was never questioned again – until The Enquirer called.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Accused chapter 4: If not Bob, who? (part 1)