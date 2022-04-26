Accused child abuser sentenced for criminal endangerment

Apr. 26—Story.A local man who went on the lam in 2021 after being accused of child abuse earned a partially suspended sentence with the state Department of Corrections last week.

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison handed down a five year sentence — with two years suspended — to Taylor Silva, 26, of Kalispell on April 21. Silva, initially charged with assaulting a minor, pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment in February after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Kalispell Police officers began investigating Silva in October 2019 after receiving word of a 9-month-old child suffering significant bruising, court documents said. The victim's mother told officers she left the child with him and another individual before going to work.

Silva messaged her during her shift, letting her know that the child "fell and bumped her head," according to charging documents. When she got home, though, she found the victim covered in bruises.

The child was taken to Logan Health for medical care, where staff documented bruising to her face, arms, abdomen and back. She also suffered a subdural hematoma — bleeding near the brain — retinal hemorrhage and a liver injury. Doctors reported that the victim had difficulty feeding throughout the hospitalization, court documents said.

A witness in the home during the day the injuries occurred told detectives that Silva was home alone when the incident occurred. He claimed he was distracted at the time of the alleged fall, wearing a headset, according to court documents.

A warrant for Silva's arrest was issued in January 2021. By Jan. 20, authorities had partnered with Flathead Crime Stoppers to track him down, issuing social media posts asking for his whereabouts.

In February, police in Pullman, Washington, arrested Silva following a foot chase. He was returned to Montana and put in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond.

Silva initially pleaded not guilty to assault on a minor.

As part of his sentence, Silva received credit for 346 days of time served. He must pay $1,825 in prosecutor fees and $11,045 in restitution.

