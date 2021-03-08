Accused child killer Barahona ‘jumped,’ beaten by fellow inmates in Miami jail

David Ovalle
·1 min read

Five jail inmates beat up notorious accused child killer Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade jail because “of the nature of his pending charges,” according to a newly released police report.

The men have all been charged with battery by a detainee for the March 1 attack at the county jail, also known as the Pre-Trial Detention Center.

Barahona, 53, was attacked as he slept and suffered multiple bruises on his face, a nosebleed and a small cut on his nose, according to the Miami-Dade police report.

Nubia Barahona was found dead at the age of 10 on Valentine&#x002019;s Day 2011, her decomposing body swimming in chemicals and stuffed in a garbage bag in the flatbed of her adoptive father&#x002019;s pest control truck in Palm Beach County. Her brother Victor was in the cab of the truck with Jorge Barahona, alive but unconscious, with chemical burns on his body. Victor later told police that he and his sister had been routinely and repeatedly abused &#x002014; beaten, tied up, screamed at &#x002014; by the Barahonas. He said he heard his adoptive parents beating his twin to death as he lay tied up in a bathtub at the family home in West Miami-Dade. Later, Nubia would be loaded into the back of the truck, with Jorge and Victor riding in the front.
Nubia Barahona was found dead at the age of 10 on Valentine’s Day 2011, her decomposing body swimming in chemicals and stuffed in a garbage bag in the flatbed of her adoptive father’s pest control truck in Palm Beach County. Her brother Victor was in the cab of the truck with Jorge Barahona, alive but unconscious, with chemical burns on his body. Victor later told police that he and his sister had been routinely and repeatedly abused — beaten, tied up, screamed at — by the Barahonas. He said he heard his adoptive parents beating his twin to death as he lay tied up in a bathtub at the family home in West Miami-Dade. Later, Nubia would be loaded into the back of the truck, with Jorge and Victor riding in the front.

Barahona is accused or murdering 10-year-old Nubia in February 2011, after months of torturing her and her twin brother inside the family’s Westchester house. Police found Nubia’s chemical-soaked body in the back of Barahona’s pickup truck along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

The high-profile case rocked Florida’s child welfare agency, which allowed the adoption of the twins and then overlooked repeated allegations of abuse. His former wife, Carmen Barahona, accepted a life prison sentence and will testify against him.

After years of delays, Barahona’s trial was scheduled to start in April 2020, but was postponed when the COVID-19 crisis shuttered Miami-Dade’s criminal courthouse. The trial has yet to be rescheduled. Barahona was granted a new defense attorney after it was revealed his previous lawyer is under investigation over discrepancies with his legal billing.

Barahona faces the death penalty if convicted at trial.

The five inmates charged with attacking him are: Armando Verdecia, 21, Hakeem Drane, 24, Klauss Moise, 20, Devaun Spaulding, 27 and Oscar Martinez, 29.

The attack was not captured on surveillance video because the inmates tampered with the camera, according to the police report by Miami-Dade Detective Cheick Kaba.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia: Move to limit citizen arrests after Black man slain

    The Georgia House of Representatives voted unanimously on Monday to repeal a citizen's arrest law predating the Civil War, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by armed white men. The House voted 173-0 for House Bill 479 after a debate weighted with Georgia's white supremacist history. “We have an opportunity to honor Ahmaud by shifting the narrative and making the statement that the state of Georgia is committed to the just and fair treatment of every one of its citizens,” said Rep. Gloria Frazier, a Democrat.

  • Police arrested a Maryland officer on a child porn charge while he was working at a mass vaccination site

    The sheriff's office said the officer is believed to have "images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

  • Rapper Rick Ross buys former Miami Heat star’s South Florida home with $3.5M in cash

    Basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire listed his home in February.

  • Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

    Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance death row inmate Julius Jones' request for a reduced sentence, setting up the possibility that he could avoid lethal injection. The board's approval moves Jones' commutation request to a second-stage hearing later this year in which Jones and his supporters will be able to address the board. If approved at the second stage, the commutation request will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

  • 'Jealous’ road sweeper killed girlfriend with crowbar on night he proposed

    Mark Brandford, 49, brutally murdered Kayleigh Dunning, 32, and used Facebook to send intimate photos of her to friends and family.

  • Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

    A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, who shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor. Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Kenneth L. Walker in May, about two months after Taylor's death. Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant on March 13, 2020.

  • Microsoft server hack has victims hustling to stop intruders

    Victims of a massive global hack of Microsoft email server software — estimated in the tens of thousands by cybersecurity responders — hustled Monday to shore up infected systems and try to diminish chances that intruders might steal data or hobble their networks. The White House has called the hack an “active threat” and said senior national security officials were addressing it. Then in late February, five days before Microsoft issued a patch on March 2, there was an explosion of infiltrations by other intruders, piggybacking on the initial breach.

  • Betting: UFC Edwards vs. Muhammad Odds

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Welterweight Main Event between Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. March 13.

  • Authorities Thought She Died in a 2014 Home Invasion. Now Her Husband Has Been Charged With Murder.

    Photos Cassia County Sheriff’s Office/FacebookWhen Whitney Murphy was found fatally shot in her Idaho home in 2014, authorities thought her death was the tragic result of a home invasion.Now, six years later, authorities are pointing the finger at her husband—whom they allege murdered the 26-year-old in a staged robbery just weeks after taking out a lucrative $650,000 life insurance policy in her name.Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, was slapped with several charges last week, including first-degree murder, in connection with his wife’s October 2014 death, according to the Cassia County Sheriff”s Office. When authorities tried to arrest Murphy outside his mobile home about an hour outside of Twin Falls on Wednesday, he allegedly attempted to flee, forcing officers to tackle and subdue him with a stun gun.Murphy’s arrest comes after he quit his job at the end of February, stopped answering federal authorities, and started making plans to leave town and adopt the “van life,” he told cops, according to the Idaho Statesman.This Cali Mom Vanished 2 Months Ago. Her Husband Has Stopped Cooperating. Court documents obtained by the outlet say investigators arrived at the Murphy residence in October 2014 after receiving a call about a shooting at the home that also left a neighbor wounded. When investigators arrived they found Whitney Murphy dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.At the time, investigators believed the 26-year-old had come home and interrupted an armed robbery in progress, though nothing was missing aside from Murphy’s shotgun. Notably, court documents state, the couple’s portable safe that contained $30,000, Whitney’s purse, and other firearms were still in the house.Authorities now believe the firearm, which was never recovered, was used in the slaying.Murphy told police that he found his wife fatally shot at their home after going to wash his truck and run an errand for his boss. His boss, however, denied telling Murphy to “water the farm” that day, according to the Statesman.Court documents state investigators later found a text message Murphy sent to his wife the night of the murder telling her to come “straight home” because they were “going to have sex tonight.” According to the Idaho State Journal, Murphy’s text messages to his wife were unusual because other messages between the couple indicated that he wasn’t sexually interested in her.Murphy allegedly had shotgun residue on his hands when he was initially interviewed by police, which he at first claimed was from shooting pigeons earlier that day. But he later changed his story, saying he actually didn’t go hunting and didn’t even own a hunting license. He didn’t offer any explanation as to why the residue was found on his hand.Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents SleptUnder questioning, Murphy’s story continued to unravel, court documents state, and he ultimately admitted to cheating on Whitney after they had several fights. Murphy also said he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts.Authorities allege that Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was murdered. The insurance company denied Murphy's claim after his death, and he then refused to pay for her funeral.Three days after his wife’s death, a relative of the 26-year-old allegedly confronted Murphy at a local store about the incident—and accused him of murder.“Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t,” Murphy allegedly told his wife’s relative, according to court documents.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oprah Says That Racist Comments About Archie’s Skin Color Were Not Made by the Queen or Prince Philip

    She didn’t reveal the person who brought it up, saying it would be very damaging to them.

  • U.S. and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

    The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.

  • Jury selection paused for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death

    Jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death was halted before it began Monday by the state's effort to add a third-degree murder charge. As hundreds of protesters rallied outside the courthouse to call for Derek Chauvin's conviction, Judge Peter Cahill said he did not have jurisdiction to rule on whether the third-degree murder charge should be reinstated while the issue is being appealed. Cahill initially ruled jury selection would begin as scheduled, but after prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to put the case on hold, the judge sent the potential jurors home for the day and the rest of the day was spent ruling on motions.

  • Jana Kramer reveals plan to get breast implants: 'After having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body'

    "Hesitant" to share her news, Kramer asked that "because it's International Women's Day," commenters "celebrate women instead of tear [them] down."

  • Jaylen Brown rocks advice from Tracy McGrady on his All-Star kicks

    Boston's Jaylen Nrown shared the story of his Tracy McGrady-inspired sneakers worn to his first All-Star appearance.

  • Miami’s public hospital opens COVID vaccine appointments to at-risk people 16 and older

    It’s about to be a lot easier to qualify for a COVID vaccine appointment at Miami’s public hospital system if you have a medical condition that could put you at risk for severe disease.

  • Pope welcomed by Christian community in Iraq

    Hundreds of cheering well-wishers lined the streets of Qaraqosh as Pope Francis' motorcade made its way to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, where he held a service. (March 7)

  • Highlights: Steph Curry goes off as Team LeBron posts 100 points in 1st half

    Steph Curry made absurd 3s and Giannis Antetokoumnpo was perfect as Team LeBron scored 100 points in the first half of the All-Star Game.

  • Amtrak is adding nostalgia-inducing private rooms to overnight trains between Boston, New York, and Washington, DC

    Travelers booking the rooms will get access to private onboard facilities and get to use Amtrak's premium lounges in Boston and Washington.

  • 7 unanswered questions we can't stop thinking about after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview

    People are now wondering about the status of Prince Harry and Charles' relationship, as well as Meghan Markle's with Kate Middleton.

  • Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire - take a look at how the Hollywood mogul makes and spends his fortune

    Tyler Perry is the creator of the popular Madea franchise and owns a sprawling movie studio in Atlanta where parts of "Black Panther" were shot.