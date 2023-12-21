Accused child rapist disappeared from Tri-Cities nearly a decade ago. Police found him

It’s been nearly a decade since an accused child rapist fled Benton County ahead of his trial. Now he’s headed back in handcuffs.

Alexander B. Callahan, 34, was caught in early December by the U.S. Marshals, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

It’s unclear where he was arrested, but he was booked into the George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego on Dec. 11, according to public records.

He doesn’t plan to fight extradition, but it’s still unclear when exactly he will be sent back to Benton County.

Callahan was charged with two counts of first-degree child rape and one count of first-degree child molestation in March 2014. He was accused of having sexual contact with a child multiple times.

The day his trial was scheduled to start Oct. 27, 2014, he was expected to plead guilty.

According to court documents, he had borrowed his brother’s car on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2014, with plans to return it on Monday morning, but he turned off his cellphone and drove away instead.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued, and police continued to look for him.