Accused church shooter pleads out in assault

May 26—BRENTWOOD — Dale Holloway, the 38-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man accused of opening fire in a Pelham church and then assaulting his court-appointed attorney in 2019, intends to plead guilty to several charges.

The cases are being kept separate, but the first to be settled is the jailhouse attack on Attorney Michael Davidow, who ended up in an intensive care unit after meeting with Holloway at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Davidow, 52, told investigators he remembers sitting down in an interview room to meet with Holloway, and the next thing he recalls is waking up in an ambulance.

Initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and assault by a prisoner, Holloway will only be sentenced for the first two. The remaining charges will be noll prossed as part of the deal.

The capped plea deal suggests Holloway be sent to the New Hampshire State Prison for 7 1/2 to 15 years. He must complete any treatment or education suggested at the prison and, eventually, by Holloway's parole officer.

It requires Holloway to pay $3,078 to the victim's insurance provider upon being released from prison, and to stay away from Davidow.

The other first-degree assault charge carries a suspended sentence of five to 10 years dependent on good behavior.

Since the attack, Holloway has represented himself in both pending criminal cases. He has filed a litany of motions and objections, alleging his constitutional rights have been violated.

A sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday will finalize the length of Holloway's confinement in this case.

In the separate, church-shooting case, Holloway is accused of opening fire during a wedding at a Pentecostal church in Pelham on Oct. 12, 2019.

Records show he faces numerous charges, including the attempted murder of church Bishop Stanley Choate, 75.

Authorities said Holloway walked into New England Pentecostal Ministries Church, 955 Bridge St., and started shooting with a handgun, hitting Choate in the upper chest.

The bride, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm and released from the hospital the following evening. The groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, was struck in the head with a firearm. He was treated at a local hospital and released the same day, according to authorities.

Holloway was "gang tackled" by guests and parishioners, who pinned him to the floor until police arrived several minutes later.