Accused church shooter's first trial upcoming

May 18—PELHAM — The first of two trials for accused church shooter Dale Holloway is set to begin shortly, with a jury being selected this week and opening remarks following early in June.

The 38-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man has a history of documented criminal violence, and is now facing charges for attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and assault by a prisoner, records show.

Holloway was arrested in Oct. 2019 for opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham Pentecostal church, and then again several weeks later after a brutal jailhouse attack on the attorney appointed to defend him.

The cases are being kept separate, with the assault to be addressed during the first trial.

According to court paperwork, Attorney Michael Davidow ended up in an intensive care unit after meeting with Holloway.

Davidow, 52, suffered a "broken nasal cavity, subarachnoid hemorrhage, temporal lobe hemorrhage, left lateral eye hemorrhage, laceration to his lower lip on the right side, and various contusions to his head," according to court papers.

The attorney told investigators he remembers sitting down in an interview room to meet with Holloway at the jail "and the next thing he recalled was waking up in the ambulance," an affidavit written to support Holloway's arrest states.

Photographs of Davidow's injuries are expected to be introduced at the trial, as well as his firsthand testimony, according to newly filed court documents.

"The victim will be testifying to what was likely one of the most harrowing three days of his life, and the photographs will depict the injuries he will have to re-live on the stand," Hillsborough Assistant County Attorney Brian Greklek-McKeon wrote.

A judge agreed with the prosecutor that the images cannot be published by the media or broadcast as part of a live stream of the trial.

Since allegedly attacking his attorney, Holloway has represented himself in both pending criminal cases. He has filed a litany of motions and objections, alleging his constitutional rights have been violated.

Last month, the New Hampshire Supreme Court denied his request for protection from judges and attorneys who he believes have treated him unfairly.

During an early court hearing, Holloway explained to a judge that he was released from jail in Massachusetts in December 2018 and moved to 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, where he held down jobs and was "clean and sober." He said he had no trouble with the law until "his father" was murdered.

Pastor Luis Garcia of the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham has been identified by authorities as Holloway's stepfather. Garcia was murdered in Londonderry on Oct. 1, 2019.

Holloway is facing attempted murder and related charges after the shooting at the same church where his late stepfather was the pastor.