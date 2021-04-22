Accused Colorado grocery store shooter to face 43 more charges

Jordan Freiman
1 min read
Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty on Wednesday announced his intention to file 43 additional charges against the man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people in a Colorado grocery store last month. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was previously charged with 10 counts of first degree murder, one for each person who died in the March 22 shooting.

Dougherty's office says it will file additional charges, including more than 20 counts of attempted murder of others who were in the store and parking lot and 10 counts of possessing a prohibited large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony.

Nine of the previous murder charges will also be amended to add the names of the shooting victims. One of the charges already included the name of Eric Talley, the police officer killed in the shooting. Dougherty had previously stated during the suspect's first court appearance that prosecutors intended to file more charges.

The suspect is currently in police custody at an undisclosed location after receiving death threats while at the Boulder County jail, CBS Denver reports. He has not entered a plea yet.

A press conference to discuss the updated charges and the next steps in the prosecution is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

