Accused cop impersonator gets trial date

Aug. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of causing chaos at a local bar — including assaulting a patron with a chair, telling everyone he was a cop, crashing his car into a house and then leaving the scene — will face a jury in November.

Dakota S. Gussler, 27, of Ashland, was booked into Boyd County Detention Center following the April incident.

Gussler was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury the following month in two separate cases.

According to previous reports, the initial case includes charges of first-degree assault (a class B felony), impersonating a peace officer, simple possession of marijuana and public intoxication — all stemming from Gussler's accused actions inside the bar.

Police said Gussler smashed a person's face into a chair at the Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House, causing the victim to require multiple stitches and then threatened to arrest bar attendees.

Gussler's alleged misconduct continued after leaving, leading to a second indictment on two counts of felony first-degree criminal mischief, simple possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to carry insurance.

After Gussler departed the bar, he is accused of striking a parked car off Belmont Street and Geiger Lane prior to backing his car into a house before walking away from the scene, per initial reports.

Gussler appeared via Zoom from the Boyd County Jail for a pre-trial conference on Friday along with his attorney, Michael Curtis.

Curtis requested Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis schedule a trial date — expected to last approximately two to three days.

Gussler will reappear for a final pre-trial conference on Oct. 13 before a jury convenes for trial on Nov. 27.

Gussler has already been previously convicted of impersonating a peace officer in 2017, leading to a two-year diversion, which Gussler has since completed.

