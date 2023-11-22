Accused cop impersonator pleads guilty, gets probation

Nov. 22—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man entered a guilty plea last Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court after wreaking havoc at a local bar in April.

According to previous reports and court records, Dakota Sterling Gussler, 27, faced two separate sets of charges stemming from a Saturday night at Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House that went sideways.

Initial police reports stated Gussler smashed a patron's face into a barstool, resulting in the victim requiring multiple stitches, and then claimed he was a police officer and threatened to arrest fellow bargoers.

The first indictment against Gussler summed up the activity within the bar, resulting in charges of first-degree assault (a class B felony), impersonating a peace officer, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

Following Gussler's attempted departure of the bar, his arrest citation stated he struck a parked car and then backed his car into a house before ditching the car and walking away from the scene.

The secondary indictment included charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain insurance and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

While the count of first-degree assault had Gussler facing decades in prison, mediation with retired Judge David Flatt, defense attorney Michael Curtis and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn resulted in a plea deal.

According to court records, Gussler entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, knocking down the assault charge to a five-year punishment.

Gussler also pleaded guilty to impersonating a peace officer and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Per the plea agreement, Gussler's five-year sentence will be probated.

As part of his conditions of the court, Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis wrote: "The defendant agrees not to impersonate a peace officer."

Per previous reports, Gussler was convicted of impersonating a cop in 2017, after it was alleged he said he was an FBI agent and Greenup County detective in Cannonsburg Walmart — where he threatened to arrest employees and holstered a pistol on his side.

Gussler has since been released from Boyd County Detention Center, where he spent roughly six months.

According to court records, he is ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to victims and additional court fees.

