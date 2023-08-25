Accused cop killer expected in court Friday in Volusia County

A man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer more than two years ago is expected back in court Friday.

Police say Othal Wallace shot Officer Jason Raynor while he was investigating an incident near Kingston Avenue in June 2021.

Officer Raynor died several weeks later.

Jason Raynor and Othal Wallace

Wallace’s trial is currently scheduled to begin in September in Clay County.

