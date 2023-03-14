Accused cop killer Randy ‘Popper’ Jones indicted on first-degree murder charge in slaying of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz

Dozens of police officers packed a Brooklyn courtroom to catch a glimpse of accused cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones Tuesday, after a grand jury indicted him for the murder of off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz.

Jones, 38, stood silently before Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a grey skullcap, in an appearance that lasted about three minutes.

Court officials moved the proceedings to a larger courtroom to accommodate the roughly 60 uniformed officers who sat six abreast in the gallery seats and stood along the back wall.

Jones’ family members, including several young children, filled a row, blowing kisses and yelling, “Love you!” and “Bye, dad!” as he left the courtroom. They declined to comment after the proceedings.

Jones remains held without bail, accused of killing Fayaz during a botched car sale scam robbery Feb. 4. The indictment also charges Jones in a similar Jan. 13 robbery.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law met up with Jones on Ruby St. in East New York a day to buy a Honda Pilot advertised on Facebook Marketplace for $24,000, prosecutors allege.

They brought cash for the purchase but left it in Fayaz’s car.

Jones brought the pair to an alley before asking, “Are you guys carrying a gun?” then placed Fayaz in a headlock, cops said.

He held his gun to the officer’s head and demanded his money, but the young cop broke free when Jones aimed his weapon at the brother-in-law, police said.

Jones then shot Fayaz in the head and ran off, prosecutors said. Fayaz’s brother-in-law grabbed the fallen officer’s gun and started shooting, firing off six bullets while Jones returned fire with five rounds of his own, prosecutors said. One of the bullets hit the getaway vehicle, and Jones later tried to cover up the bullet hole with a piece of tape, according to the DA.

Fayaz, 26, died three days later.

The Jan. 13 robbery followed a similar script, but ended without bloodshed. Jones met with another man at the same spot, after advertising a Honda Odyssey for sale on Facebook Marketplace, prosecutors charge.

He pulled a gun on the buyer, and took $18,000, according to the DA.

More than 100 cops also showed up at Jones’ Brooklyn Criminal Court arraignment last month, when he was ordered held without bail.

Jones could face life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree murder, the top count against him.

“Police Officer Adeed Fayaz’ death is a terrible and tragic loss for his family, friends, NYPD colleagues, and the public he selflessly served,” Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez said. “My thoughts are with all who are grieving his loss and my office will vigorously seek justice on his behalf.”

Chun adjourned the case until May 17, after defense lawyer Michael Rooney of the Legal Aid Society requested time to review grand jury minutes before making any motions.

Rooney declined to comment Tuesday.