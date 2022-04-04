Accused cop killer trial heads into week 2 in Rockford. Here's what's happened so far

ROCKFORD — Week one in the first-degree murder trial for the 2019 shooting death of a sheriff's deputy wrapped up Friday at the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford.

The federal government opened the trial Tuesday calling from its list of more than 50 witnesses before taking a break until Friday. Prosecutors are set to resume their case Monday morning.

Among those who took the stand last week included members of the Illinois State Police who arrested Floyd Brown, 42, of Springfield, and officers who recalled the moments before 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner was fatally shot on March 7, 2019, at Extended Stay America in Rockford.

McHenry County Deputy Michael Flannery told the jury he was among the first to engage Brown, pounding on the door of his third-floor hotel room and announcing that the U.S. Marshals had a warrant for his arrest.

Flannery testified that he heard Brown yell, “Don’t do it,” before multiple bullets ripped through the door and walls.

One of the high-powered rounds nearly struck Flannery in the head, he testified, adding that deputies did not return fire because they feared they’d hit Drianna Wright, Brown’s girlfriend, who was with him in the room. Instead, they took cover inside the hotel as Keltner remained posted outside.

Meanwhile, Brown broke a window and jumped three floors to the ground before allegedly shooting Keltner.

Prosecutors argued that after shooting Keltner, Brown, carrying a rifle, limped toward a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and drove downstate, where he eventually crashed in a drainage ditch near rural Lincoln, Illinois.

Illinois State Police trooper Paul Gibson told the jury that Brown had a broken arm and broken leg when he was arrested after a five-hour standoff.

“Instead of putting handcuffs on the standard way, I slid them up to where they were at his elbow, so they weren’t causing any more damage to his arm.”

Brown’s broken leg prompted officers to carry him to an ambulance, Gibson said.

Two rifles were found in Brown’s car.

According to forensic pathologist Mark Peters, who conducted the autopsy on Keltner, the deputy was killed by a bullet that entered his upper back and caused a brain hemorrhage.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks. Brown has pleaded not guilty.

