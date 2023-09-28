Accused crypto conman Sam Bankman-Fried loses bid for release from jail ahead of upcoming trial

NEW YORK — Alleged crypto conman Sam Bankman-Fried was denied temporary release from a Brooklyn lockup Thursday before his upcoming trial on charges carrying more than a century in prison.

At a brief court hearing, Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected arguments from the California man’s attorney, Mark Cohen, to release him from the Metropolitan Detention Center so he could participate fully in his defense, later denying the motion in a written order.

Kaplan cited the lengthy prison time Bankman-Fried faces and concern he might flee during the trial if things don’t go his way. Efforts by Bankman-Fried to convince an appeals court to get him out from behind bars similarly failed.

“Your client, if there is conviction, could be looking at a very long sentence,” Kaplan said in court. “If things begin to look bleak, maybe he feels that now, if that were to happen, and if he had the opportunity, maybe the time would come that he would seek to flee.”

The judge said accommodations could be made to get Bankman-Fried to court early before trial proceedings so he can strategize with his legal team. His lawyers say paperwork in the case would scale three skyscrapers if printed out and that the trove is impossible to review with him due to shoddy tech conditions in jail. Prosecutors strongly opposed the motion and said he’s already receiving greater accommodations that most federal pretrial detainees.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says the young entrepreneur siphoned billions of dollars from his cryptocurrency trading platform, FTX — where millions of people in more than 100 countries bought and sold digital currency — to resolve his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research’s debts, live lavishly in the Caribbean, and make straw donation to Washington lawmakers.

After his December arrest in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, and extradition to the U.S., the 31-year-old self-described effective altruist was released to home confinement at his parents’ place in Palo Alto on a colossal $250 million bond. But Kaplan rescinded that arrangement in August after prosecutors accused him of trying to intimidate their star witness, Caroline Ellison, by leaking her personal writings to the New York Times, following similar transgressions under house arrest.

Ellison headed up Alameda and dated Bankman-Fried on and off, which she wrote about in a Google Docs diary published by The Times. She accepted a plea deal from the feds after facing charges following his arrest along with two other associates, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh, who are also expected to testify. A fourth, Ryan Salame, pleaded guilty to related charges last month, but it’s unclear whether he’ll take the stand.

Bankman-Fried’s fraud has been compared to that of Bernie Madoff, the late Wall Street Ponzi schemer who gambled away the life savings of thousands in his $65 billion scam.

Prosecutors say that, like in Madoff’s case, not all Bankman-Fried’s victims were of wealthy means. Endorsements from the world’s leading financial minds and A-list celebrities like Larry David and Gisele Bündchen gave FTX a veneer of reputability during a crypto craze, leading customers to trust the millennial billionaire with the contents of their wallets.

At least $100 million Bankman-Fried allegedly stole was funneled to political candidates and committees in both parties, the feds allege, to favorably influence crypto legislation.

The one-time wunderkind’s reputation went up in smoke in late 2022 when now-bankrupt FTX imploded as worried investors withdrew $8 billion.

Bankman-Fried, facing seven charges, including wire fraud and money laundering in the upcoming trial, is expected to face a second criminal trial in 2024 on five counts filed after his extradition. U.S. prosecutors are seeking their signoff from the Bahamas to honor an extradition treaty between the two nations. He also faces civil charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bankman-Fried denies all allegations. His spokesman declined to comment.

