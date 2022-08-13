Accused 'Daisy Doe' killer to appear in court next week

Aug. 13—A Muskogee man is set to appear in court next week after months of continuances in the "Daisy Doe" murder case.

James Ray Vogel was charged for killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman. Coleman's body was discovered by fishermen near Fort Gibson dam in 1988. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.

In 2015, Coleman was positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, and the case was reopened. Investigators believed Vogel and three other men met Coleman in a Muskogee bar.

The men are believed to have had sexual intercourse with her at the dam, then tied a block to her body and threw her into the water while she was still alive.

Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.

Negotiations to dismiss the case for Vogel have been pushed back and reset several times since March 2021. According to court documents, the case was passed, as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report isn't completed.

Vogel's attorney, B.J. Baker, filed a motion to dismiss the murder case in February 2021 due to lack of prosecution movement for Vogel. The motion to dismiss the case was withdrawn in August.

Vogel is slated to appear in Cherokee County court Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.