Accused Daytona Beach serial killer appears by Zoom from jail due to COVID concerns

Accused Daytona Beach serial killer Robert Hayes sits with his attorneys, Chris Anderson and Francis Shea, Sept. 9, 2021 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

An accused serial killer appeared for a court hearing via Zoom from the jail on Friday, because he either had tested positive for COVID-19 or was in quarantine for possible exposure to the virus.

Among the issues yet to be decided in the case against Robert Hayes is whether prosecutors will be able to tell jurors about a diary entry they say Hayes made in which he admits to killing someone.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Hayes, who is set to go on trial Feb. 7 in Volusia County in the killing of three women in Daytona Beach. He is accused of killing a fourth woman in Palm Beach County, where prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty.

Hayes, 39, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in Volusia County and one count of first-degree murder and sexual battery with great force in Palm Beach County.

Hayes was due to be in the courtroom Friday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. Instead, he appeared via Zoom for the court hearing, but it is unknown whether he tested positive for COVID or whether he had been possibly exposed to the virus.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano ruled on motions over what evidence would be admissible during the trial, which could last up to a month.

Zambrano granted a motion by defense attorneys to exclude any mention of Hayes having his wages garnished for child support or any harassment complaint he may have received while working at a restaurant. Zambrano said he would allow the information to be brought up during trial, if it became relevant.

Zambrano also granted a motion to exclude any mention of Hayes’ Facebook account unless it becomes relevant.

Zambrano ruled against defense attorney Francis Jerome Shea's request to prohibit the jury from hearing that autopsy results showed the victims had some kind of controlled substance in their systems. Prosecutors can present such evidence about those autopsy results.

Both prosecutors and the defense agreed that jurors should not hear evidence from a woman who said said she recognized a picture of Hayes when he was arrested and said he was the person who threatened to kill her by pointing a gun at her and forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 or 2005.

Prosecutors also did not object to excluding any mention of a known prostitute who was killed and who may have been associated with the three women Hayes is accused of killing.

Zambrano repeated that the terms "serial killer" or "serial murderer" should not be part of the trial and prohibited prosecutors from using them.

“No one will be allowed to use the word 'serial killer' or 'serial murderer' unless you or your lawyer use those words,” Zambrano said to Hayes.

Zambrano allowed prosecutors to use some photos of the slain women, but excluded an autopsy photo that showed one women's open chest cavity.

Death in the diary

Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis, who is prosecuting the case along with Andrew Urbanak, argued that the state should be allowed to tell jurors about a diary he said belonged to Hayes.

Urbanak said there was one portion of the diary, which he said was found in a closet in Hayes' house in Palm Beach County, that was “extremely relevant.”

“There was a mention of some acts that he finds that are heinous that he’s done before, meaning death,” Lewis said.

Lewis said prosecutors believe by that entry, Hayes was admitting to killing someone before.

Zambrano said he was unsure whether to allow the diary passage.

“Where does it say that he committed death?” Zambrano asked.

“I think you can infer, based on reading all of this," Lewis said, adding that the other questions in the diary refer to Hayes, such as what is your life expectancy, what is your age?

Zambrano pointed at another passage.

“How do you reconcile 'most charitable act, life?'” Zambrano asked.

“The state’s argument is that there was an opportunity where he could have killed someone additional and he didn’t. I’m not going to argue that,” Lewis said.

“You are taking a big leap there,” Zambrano said.

“I’m going to think about this one. My inclination is no, not to allow this,” Zambrano said.

Defense attorney Shea, who along with Christopher Anderson is defending Hayes, added there was no connection between the diary and the charges against Hayes.

Zambrano said the entry appears to have been made in 2018 while Lewis said it was in 2008.

“Your honor, it was 2018,” Hayes jumped in on Zoom.

“Don’t speak, don’t speak,” Zambrano said. “I’ll let you talk to your lawyer privately. You don’t want to say anything that will incriminate you. I’m sure your lawyers will tell you that.”

The murders

At the time of the murders in Daytona Beach, Hayes was a student at Bethune-Cookman University. He graduated in June 2006. Hayes had studied criminal justice and was a cheerleader at the school. He later moved to Palm Beach County.

Hayes is accused of killing three women in Daytona Beach:

Laquetta Gunther, 45, whose nude body was found on Christmas Day 2005 wedged between two buildings on Beach Street. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Julie Green, 35, whose nude body was found on Jan. 14, 2006, on the edge of a new subdivision off LPGA. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Iwana Patton, 35, whose nude body was found on Feb. 24, 2006, near Mason and Williamson avenues in the area where the Daytona Beach Police Department is located today. She had been shot in the face.

The cases went cold for a decade until a construction worker found the nude body of Rachel Bey, 32, on March 7, 2016, in Palm Beach County at the edge of new construction. Bey had been strangled.

Zambrano noted some of the similarities between the murders in a 22-page order on Oct. 29 allowing prosecutors to tell jurors that Hayes is also suspected in Bey’s killing.

DNA samples linked Gunther, Patterson and Bey. Shell casings linked Green to Patterson.

All the bodies “were found in desolate places, but in plain sight” Zambrano noted, adding that all the victims engaged in prostitution.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Accused Daytona Beach serial killer appears by Zoom due to COVID