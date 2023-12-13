Accused Delphi killer receives a hearing at the Indiana Supreme Court

Richard Allen's attorneys took this photo April 4, 2023, of the man accused of the Delphi killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in his five months in prison segregation. He appears to have spittle on his shirt under his chin. Allen exhibits what his attorneys describe as "schizophrenic and delusional."

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen's petition for a new judge and to reinstate his original defense team will be vetted next month at the Indiana Supreme Court.

It is one of two petitions Allen filed with the high court.

Allen faces two counts of murder and is accused of killing 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017. He was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, and charged Oct. 28, 2022.

Allen petitioned to court in late October to review Special Judge Frances Gull's rulings which had kept many of the court documents in his case sealed from public inspection. Gull issued an order in November that resolved Allen's complaints.

"The requests that prompted this petition have largely been resolved, and thus mooted, by the trial court’s order entered on November 14, 2023," the justices wrote in their opinion published Monday.

That opinion denied Allen's first petition for the court's intervention.

"Because Allen bore the burden to persuade this Court to issue a writ and he has not done so, the petition is denied," the order states.

Allen filed a second petition with the Indiana Supreme Court in early November asking for his original legal team to be reinstated to his case and asking that Gull be replaced with a different special judge.

It is on these issues that the Indiana Supreme Court set aside an hour on Jan. 18 for each side to argue in front of the court.

This petition has its origins in a hastily scheduled hearing called for Oct. 19 in Gull's Allen County courtroom.

The Oct. 19 hearing came a week or so after it was learned that crime-scene photos of Libby German and Abby Williams had been published without either defense attorney's knowledge.

When the hearing started, Gull stated that Allen's attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, conveyed to her in chambers that they would resign from the case.

Based on subsequent court filings, Gull's characterization of the in-chambers meeting with attorneys was diplomatic.

In filings after the Oct. 19 hearing, both Rozzi and Baldwin indicated they were presented with the option of either resigning from the case or Gull would go on the record in open court and dismiss them based on gross negligence.

Between Oct. 19 and Oct. 31, the attorneys files several motions, eventually filing to withdraw from the case as public defenders, then subsequently filing a new appearance as Allen's private counsel.

At an Oct. 31 hearing, Gull publicly accused Baldwin and Rozzi of gross negligence and removed them from the case in order to protect Allen's right to be represented by legal counsel. After the Oct. 19 hearing, Gull, an Allen County superior judge, appointed to Allen County public defenders to represent Allen.

Allen's November motion requests that Baldwin and Rozzi be reinstated and that Gull be removed from the case.

These are the issues, as well as a proposed motion by Allen for a 70-day speedy trial, will be argued Jan. 18 at the Indiana Supreme Court.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Accused Delphi killer receives a hearing at the Indiana Supreme Court