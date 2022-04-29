Accused denies pulling the trigger

Apr. 28—An Ector County man arrested for murder Sunday night in the death of a 19-year-old man denied pulling the trigger when taken into custody by deputies.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 12000 block of West 16th Street. When they arrived, they found Mauricio Israel Islas mortally wounded.

During the subsequent investigation, investigators learned Islas had driven his vehicle through a fence on Tim Tam Circle and ended up in a pasture. According to the report, Islas called his cousin and asked for help and Craig Vaughn Bowers Jr. called 911 after arriving home and finding the fence damaged and Islas' vehicle in his pasture.

According to the report, Bowers retrieved a handgun from his glove box and waited for deputies to arrive. In the meantime, Islas walked over to Bowers and the two began fighting.

During the fight, three of Islas' relatives arrived and two of them tried to pull Bowers off of Islas, who was on the ground, according to the report.

A cousin of Islas told investigators that after they'd pulled Bowers off of Islas, he saw Bowers "pull a gun from his waistband and then heard a loud bang," the report stated. He saw Islas had been shot and he and another cousin fought with Bowers and "retrieved the gun from him."

Bowers admitted to having a gun, but denied pulling the trigger, the report stated. He then invoked his right to remain silent and asked for an attorney.

Bowers was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $250,000 surety bond.