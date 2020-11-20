Kenosha murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse posts $2 million bond, no longer in custody

David K. Li
·1 min read

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two men during the Jacob Blake protests in Wisconsin this summer, made bail on Friday and walked out of jail, officials said.

"Kyle Rittenhouse's bond was posted this afternoon at about 2:00 pm which was set up through his attorney," Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said in a statement. "He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail."

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25.

His bail had been set at $2 million. The teen has claimed he was acting out of self-defense.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

