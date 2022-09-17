Accused double murderer to stand trial for federal fraud charges

Sep. 16—Garland Nelson will go on trial in October, three years after allegedly killing two Wisconsin brothers. However, the October trial isn't about the alleged murders.

Instead, it's a federal case stemming from two counts of fraud and two counts of unlawfully transporting firearms.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Diemel family sent their livestock to Nelson's farm in Braymer, Missouri, to be cared for but, according to court documents, the cattle were neglected and many died. Yet Nelson still charged the family full price.

The Diemels later asked for their money back. According to court documents, Nelson purposefully damaged a check sent to Nicholas Diemel. This led to him coming to Missouri with his brother Justin to meet Nelson in person, but the brothers never returned home to Wisconsin.

The other counts for unlawfully transporting firearms are because Nelson knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition although he had previously been convicted of a crime. The reason this federal case is preceding the more significant state case is simply because it has progressed quicker, said Steve Sokoloff, a special prosecuting attorney handling the case.

"One of the reasons why the state case got pushed back was because of the unavailability of the defense's mitigation expert," Sokoloff said. "That's not relevant in the federal case, so they were able to move along faster."

After three years of delays in the court system, Pam Diemel, the mother of the two brothers who were allegedly killed, is glad that there is finally a trial.

"It's about time," she said. "That little narcissistic, selfish pig of a human being has got his way, way too long."

Sokoloff said he expects Nelson to be found guilty and is glad there will be some sort of resolution. Nelson's defense team declined to comment.

"I'll be happy that there's going to be some resolution, at least a part of it shortly," Sokoloff said. "Obviously, this is a pretty minor part considering that it's just strictly the fraud and weapons charge, but it'll be good to get that part of it resolved."

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 3 in the Western District Court of Missouri in Kansas City and is expected to last five days.

"There will never be relief for me, none whatsoever, but it's a step in the right direction," Diemel said of the trial.

