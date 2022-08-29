Accused drug dealer accepts plea deal in overdose death of Plant High student

TAMPA — Less than one week before he was set to face a jury trial on first-degree murder charges, the man accused of selling drugs that eventually killed a south Tampa teen during an overdose was granted a last-minute plea deal.

Garland Ryan Layton, 38, could have spent the rest of his life in state prison had he been found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the death of popular Plant High School senior Katie Golden more than five years ago.

Instead, he told a Hillsborough County judge on Thursday that his attorneys have reached an agreement with state prosecutors that allows him to avoid a trial. Layton was will now spend the next 10 years in Florida State prison, to be followed by seven years probation and the life-long designation of a “habitual offender,” which carries serious implications should he reoffend in the future.

Layton wasn’t anywhere near Golden or her then-boyfriend, fellow Plant High senior Titan Goodson, the night she fatally overdosed on heroin in April 2017 - just weeks before graduation.

Instead, she spent the day snorting heroin with Goodson in the Harbor Island condominium where he lived with his grandparents. His grandfather, Sherman Brod, has been a practicing attorney in Tampa for more than 50 years and told investigators the couple had no idea 17-year-old Katie had stayed the night, let alone ingested copious amounts of heroin, until their grandson woke them up in a panic early the next morning saying she was unresponsive.

At first, the state attorney’s office argued that made the boyfriend responsible for Golden’s death and arrested him for manslaughter - a charge that could have meant 15 years in prison.

But Goodson was also offered a last-minute plea deal just days before his March 2020 trial was scheduled to begin. Prosecutors agreed to drop the manslaughter charge, but only if Goodson pleaded guilty to lesser charges of evidence tampering and drug possession - and only if he agreed to testify against the man who sold him the drugs that killed Golden.

The arrangement meant Goodson would only spend one year in prison.

Layton, a known drug dealer who also went by the street name “Yoda,” was arrested just hours after the courtroom deal was struck, records show.

Had Layton’s case gone to trial next week, Goodson would have been a key witness for the state.

The affidavit for Layton’s arrest cited a seldom-invoked Florida law created during the war on drugs in the 1980s. The “Death by Distribution” law allows those accused of dealing certain drugs to be charged with murder if their clients later end up dying from an overdose of their purchase.

Few state attorneys across Florida have ever attempted to use the charge in court, mainly because these cases are hard for police to investigate, then-Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren told the Tampa Bay Times at the time of Layton’s arrest.

Since then, however, Warren has used the law to make nine different arrests.

In early April, Chrystal Gayle Postpleaded guilty to manslaughter charges after she sold drugs to a woman who later died from an overdose. Prosecutors said the drugs were a deadly mix of heroin, fentanyl and meth. As part of her agreement, Post is now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Golden’s family now spends their days remembering the daughter they lost too young, they said. Golden played the piano and worked at the Splitsville bowling alley in what is now called Water Street. Her death became a local flashpoint in the nationwide opioid crisis. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions mentioned her name in a speech during a visit to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

Her parents have since created the Katie Golden Foundation in their daughter’s memory. Katie had a heart for helping children in foster care, her family said, and planned to study social work at Eastern Florida State College after graduating high school. Through private donations to her foundation, the family has since been able to deliver birthday gifts and provide other means of support to more than 1,000 children living in group homes and homeless youth shelters in Florida, New Jersey and Washington.