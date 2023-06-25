Accused drug dealer faces murder charges after sale leads to overdose death, deputies say

A Flagler County grand jury has indicted an accused drug dealer on first-degree murder charges, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Nysean Dwight Giddens, 25, of Bunnell, was arrested on September 14, 2020, by the FCSO Special Investigations Unit during an undercover operation.

Detectives said Bunnell admitted to selling drugs to the victim, Sean Callahan, the night before he died of an overdose.

According to a news release, Giddens was initially charged with manslaughter for Callahan’s death. But a grand jury found probable cause to indict Giddens with first-degree murder.

The statute applies when someone causes the death of a person while committing a felony.

Detectives said they found fentanyl and cannabis when the suspect’s car was searched.

“While these cases take time and are difficult to make, let this arrest be a reminder to drug dealers – we investigate every overdose death as a murder,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Investigators said Giddens faces life in prison if he is convicted.

He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

