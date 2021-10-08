Accused drug dealer pleads guilty

Oct. 8—One of three individuals arrested in Libby after local detectives busted open a drug ring in late summer has entered a guilty plea after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Patricia Nora Stahl, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute in Lincoln County District Court on Oct. 4. In exchange, prosecutors dropped two felony counts of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.

Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office honed in on Stahl and an alleged accomplice, Jared A. Leichty, after receiving an Aug. 21 tip from an informant. According to court documents, the informant told detectives Dan Holskey and Brandon Holzer that a recently arrived duo was selling methamphetamine in the Libby area and recruiting locals to help offload the drug. Using the informant, the detectives approved a controlled drug buy at a local motel, court documents said.

After the individual returned to the investigators with "multiple grams" of a white, crystalline substance that tested presumptively for methamphetamine, the detectives secured a search warrant, according to court documents.

Stahl and Leichty were arrested about 8:53 p.m. During a sweep of the pair's hotel room, investigators allegedly turned up pipes, syringes, cash, vehicle titles, four grams of heroin and methamphetamine, according to an affidavit.

Taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center, the pair allegedly admitted to arriving in Libby by train with methamphetamine purchased in Washington. Leichty told detectives he had bought the drug in bulk, paying about $1,000 for a quarter pound or roughly 113 grams, court document said.

During her interview, Stahl allegedly also admitted to trading drugs to Tyler Wilkes, a local man, for a vehicle. Leichty had earlier told the detectives that Wilkes, along with bartering away a vehicle, agreed to help the pair sell methamphetamine locally. When the detectives initially surveyed the parking lot where the two were allegedly dealing, they came across a vehicle registered to Wilkes.

Authorities arrested Wilkes a little after midnight Aug. 22. Deputy Derek Breiland stopped Wilkes in a white Ford Ranger after recognizing him. Breiland, knowing that Holzer and Holskey wanted to speak with Wilkes, contacted the detectives.

While Brieland wrote up a warning — Wilkes was unable to provide proof of insurance — Holzer secured permission to search the vehicle. He turned up a pipe for smoking methamphetamine and a later discovered a scale covered in a white, crystalline substance on Wilkes' person, court documents said.

Like Stahl, Leichty was brought up on a charge of criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute and two counts of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. Prosecutors charged Wilkes with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Leichty and Wilkes have pleaded not guilty to the charges. All three were arraigned Sept. 13.

Criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, Stahl's sole remaining charge, carries a maximum punishment of 20 years with the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Stahl serve three years of a seven-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections and forfeit the vehicle.