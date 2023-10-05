Accused drug dealers arrested in Volusia County, one found hiding in attic of Deltona home

An Ormond Beach man who rented a business space in Holly Hill to manufacture and peddle drugs was arrested Wednesday, and another accused drug dealer in a separate case was also arrested after he was found hiding in the attic of a Deltona home, authorities said.

Frank Powers, 47, of Ormond Beach, was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $2,130,500 bail. The suspect dragged out of an attic, Zacheus Jaquad King, 30, of Daytona Beach, was locked up Thursday on $881,000 bail.

Powers was charged with trafficking cocaine/mixture, two counts of possession of a weapon by an in-state felon, owning or renting a structure or vehicle to manufacture drugs, trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a schedule substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King had listed charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest without violence.

Selling drugs for son jailed in New York

Court records show Powers was arrested by Sheriff's Office drug agents who were watching him at his rented business at 1516 State Avenue in Holly Hill.

According to court records, agents of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force had surveillance on Powers, and on Wednesday, were ready with a search warrant when Powers showed up at the Holly Hill location.

Powers was stopped as he was leaving at 1 p.m. Wednesday and read the warrant. A search of the building led to the seizure of 26 ounces of cocaine, almost 14 ounces of powdered cocaine, and 4 ounces of methamphetamine. Among the things drug agents found were multiple smartphones, heroin, digital scales, an electronic money counter, a Glock pistol, shotgun shells, and sandwich baggies. Cash in the amount of $930 was found in Powers' pocket, court documents show.

Marijuana was also found in the cupholder of the vehicle he was driving.

Powers told investigators the drugs belonged to his son, who is incarcerated in New York, and that he sold them for him, according to court records.

Powers said he had the Glock pistol to protect himself and his family. He admitted to owning the cocaine, court records state.

Hiding in Deltona attic

Also on Wednesday, King, who was wanted in Daytona Beach for drug dealing, hid in the attic of a Deltona home at 3254 Quail Drive as police and drug agents closed in, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies had to climb up to the attic, which had partially collapsed, to arrest King where they found him with a large amount of fentanyl, according to the news release.

Sheriff's detectives and Daytona Beach police knew King was in the home and were ready with arrest and search warrants.

As law enforcement watched the house on Wednesday, a man exited the residence with a Chick-fil-A bag and got into a vehicle. Detectives detained him thinking they had King but then realized they had someone else identified as Antonio Mallory, 38.

The Chick-fil-A bag contained almost 10 ounces of fentanyl, the release said.

Mallory was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a $500,00 bail.

Several announcements were made for King to come out and a thorough search of the house with a camera was done, the news release said.

Using a search warrant, deputies entered the home to look for King. They didn't see him but noticed a fresh handprint on the attic access and insulation on the vehicle underneath it in the garage. King was found 30 minutes later and arrested, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two more bags of drugs, one containing more fentanyl and another with fentanyl packaged in small baggies, and crack cocaine were found, according to the news release.

A safe in the master bedroom contained additional fentanyl along with a gun, ammunition and cash, investigators said.

A total of $10,600 cash, along with a 9mm pistol and extended magazine, were also seized from the Deltona home, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fugitive drug dealer hides in Deltona home's attic