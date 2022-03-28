Accused drunk driver going 70 mph kills married couple crossing street, Texas cops say

A husband and wife are dead after a suspected drunk driver hit them at high speed while they crossed a street, Texas police told news outlets.

Witnesses told Houston police they saw a black BMW sedan barreling down the 6100 block of Westheimer Road — on the city’s west side — around 9:30 p.m. on March 27, Houston Police Department officials told TV station KPRC.

The speed limit is 35 mph in the area, but investigators believe the BMW was going at least twice that, striking the pedestrians at 70 mph, according to the station.

The driver was at the scene when police arrived, KHOU reported, and seemed to be intoxicated.

“This person was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle would be lethal,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said. “There is no excuse for someone driving that fast.”

Police said the area is particularly dangerous for pedestrians, as it is poorly lit and there isn’t a crosswalk, KTRK reported.

“I know the City of Houston is putting a lot of resources in this area to try and curb people speeding, but it is a pervasive problem,” Rose told the outlet. “We are expanding what limited resources we have to combat this, but the citizens of Houston have to help us in this. They have to slow down.”

HPD did not share the names or ages of anyone involved in the incident.

