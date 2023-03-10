Accused drunk driver picks up felony charge after police chase

Mar. 10—An alleged drunk driver who struck a pickup truck while fleeing Kalispell Police officers Wednesday evening faces multiple charges in Flathead County District Court.

Authorities arrested Aaron Clay King, 43, following a police pursuit that began after an officer spotted a Chevrolet pickup traveling U.S. 93 without headlights or taillights about 8:39 p.m., March 8. The chase came to an end near the entrance of Logan Health Medical Center, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have since filed felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence, first offense, charges against King. He is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on March 30 for his arraignment.

According to court documents, an officer following the pickup attempted a traffic stop after watching it cross onto the northbound turning lane while heading southbound on U.S. 93 near the intersection with Grandview Drive. The driver of the pickup returned to the southbound lane, hit the right turn signal and pulled onto the shoulder. Not stopping there, the pickup headed into the ditch before veering back onto the road, court documents said.

At the intersection of U.S. 93 and North Meridian Road, the driver of the Chevrolet allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Ford F350. The Chevrolet then ran a red light at the intersection of Sunnyview Lane, nearly striking another vehicle.

Heading the wrong way down Sunnyview Lane, the Chevrolet drove over a sidewalk and came to a stop near the entrance of the medical center.

Pursuing officers identified and arrested King, court documents said. Officers described him as giving off the odor of an alcoholic beverage and struggling to keep his balance. He also displayed slurred speech, and red and glossy eyes, according to court documents.

While King allegedly refused to participate in field sobriety tests, he agreed to a breath sample. Officers recorded his breath alcohol content at .187, according to court documents.

If convicted, King faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000 for the count of criminal endangerment. Misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence, first offense, carries a maximum penalty of one year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

