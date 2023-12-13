Accused drunk driver plows through crosswalk, killing high school student, police say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A Georgia teen has died days after police said a suspected drunk driver hit her as she crossed the street.

Jerome Cox, 68, of Powder Springs faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in connection to the Dec. 8 crash in Kennesaw, according to the Cobb County Police Department. It happened at about 8:20 p.m. along Ben King Road.

Investigators said Cox was driving red GMC Acadia and was approaching a crosswalk. He had a passenger in the car at the time, police said.

A group of teens was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk when the SUV struck one of them, launching the teen into a wooded area, according to authorities.

The injured teen, identified as Olivia Pugh, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries Sunday, Dec. 10, police said.

Cobb County Schools officials confirmed Pugh was a student at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we will keep Olivia’s family, friends, and entire Harrison community in our thoughts, knowing the loss will be felt even more this holiday season,” a district spokesperson told McClatchy News.

“We do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time of grief,” the spokesperson said.

After the crash, Cox acknowledged drinking “3 beers while at a Christmas party” earlier that evening, according to an arrest warrant. Officers also said he had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and refused a breathalyzer test.

Cox was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction, failure to yield to a pedestrian and serious injury by vehicle, police said in a news release.

He was later charged with vehicular homicide and remained in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond as of Dec. 13, online records show.

Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Smoke billows from school bus with 23 kids aboard after crash, Virginia photo shows

Woman attacks Uber driver then is kicked out and hit by another vehicle, Texas cops say

11-year-old with ‘great sense of humor’ hit and killed by car in Louisiana, cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • 22 cool gifts for teens that they'll actually like

    Impress even the biggest eye-rollers with a popular JBL portable speaker, the no-brainer Xbox Series S and more.

  • Shane van Gisbergen to run full-time in NASCAR's Xfinity Series in 2024

    In July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win his first Cup Series start.

  • Circuit City, angling for a comeback of sorts, hopes to raise $25M

    At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important games of the fantasy football season.

  • 2024 Honda Ridgeline pickup starts at $41,125: Here are trims and prices

    2024 Honda Ridgeline starts at $41,125, which is $950 more than before. TrailSport trim take the spot of the former penultimate RTL-E.

  • Tesla to restrict Autopilot's best feature following recall

    Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a 2-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture partners led the round; and other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • 'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $28 (over 50% off) 'til midnight

    Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'

  • China's autonomous vehicle regulation requires safety operators, in-car recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test and commercialize the nascent technology. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking on AV had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf. Autonomous buses, for example, should run in "enclosed or roads with relatively simple conditions."

  • Metafuels lands $8 million bet on greener skies ahead

    Metafuels sets out to change the landscape of sustainable jet fuel, and has just picked up an $8 million suitcase from baggage carousel 3 at its local ZRH. Sure, it sounds a little like a French press or maybe a boomerang, but the company has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, creating sustainable aviation fuel made using renewable electricity -- eSAF, among friends. The company is focusing on jet fuel as its primary output, buying a ticket to make jet fuel conforming to aviation standards.

  • 'The Voice' sends home fan-favorite singer a week before the finale and viewers are shocked

    'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.

  • Patriots have reportedly already decided to move on from Bill Belichick in 2024

    This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.

  • Give the gift of nostalgia with the vintage record player loved by 48,000+ fans — it's down to $48

    Wrap it up with a copy of 'Stairway to Heaven' and your friends and family will rock out old-school (and love you forever).

  • Feds want anti-drunk-driving tech in cars — here's what stands in the way

    NHTSA is now asking for help determining what technologies should be built into cars to help mitigate or prevent it outright -- in part because the agency says there are no commercially available options. NHTSA says it evaluated 331 driver monitoring systems and found none that are commercially available that can properly handle identifying alcohol impairment. Driver monitoring isn't the only option NHTSA has at its disposal, though.