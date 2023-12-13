Accused drunk driver plows through crosswalk, killing high school student, police say

A Georgia teen has died days after police said a suspected drunk driver hit her as she crossed the street.

Jerome Cox, 68, of Powder Springs faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in connection to the Dec. 8 crash in Kennesaw, according to the Cobb County Police Department. It happened at about 8:20 p.m. along Ben King Road.

Investigators said Cox was driving red GMC Acadia and was approaching a crosswalk. He had a passenger in the car at the time, police said.

A group of teens was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk when the SUV struck one of them, launching the teen into a wooded area, according to authorities.

The injured teen, identified as Olivia Pugh, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries Sunday, Dec. 10, police said.

Cobb County Schools officials confirmed Pugh was a student at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we will keep Olivia’s family, friends, and entire Harrison community in our thoughts, knowing the loss will be felt even more this holiday season,” a district spokesperson told McClatchy News.

“We do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time of grief,” the spokesperson said.

After the crash, Cox acknowledged drinking “3 beers while at a Christmas party” earlier that evening, according to an arrest warrant. Officers also said he had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and refused a breathalyzer test.

Cox was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction, failure to yield to a pedestrian and serious injury by vehicle, police said in a news release.

He was later charged with vehicular homicide and remained in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond as of Dec. 13, online records show.

Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

