Accused drunk driver slams into anti-drunk driving sign, California police say

A woman accused of drunken driving caught the attention of officers at a DUI checkpoint by slamming into an electronic “Don’t Drink & Drive” sign, California police reported.

The Texas woman nearly collided with people leaving a theater before hitting the sign at around midnight Aug. 10, Palm Springs police said in a news release.

Officers arrested her on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash, police said. No injuries were reported.

A photo posted by police on Facebook shows the heavily damaged electronic signboard.

The checkpoint screened 285 vehicles and resulted in three arrests on charges of driving under the influence. Officers also issued five citations for driving without a license.

Palm Springs is about 110 miles east of Los Angeles.

